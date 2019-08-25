White House spokesperson ridiculed for ‘pathetic’ spin on Trump’s trade war admission: ‘Does she think we believe that?’

Hours after Donald Trump blithely admitted that he had “second thoughts” about his trade war with China that has damaged the U.S. economy and helped set the stage for a possible recession, White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham was forced to issue a clarification about the president’s comments.

Addressing Trump’s G7 response about his tariffs, widely interpreted by the press as expressing some regret, Grisham issued a statement saying the president meant that he wished he had increased his market-destroying tariffs even more.

“The President was asked if he had ‘any second thought on escalating the trade war with China,'” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham relayed. “His answer has been greatly misinterpreted. President Trump responded in the affirmative – because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher.”

Few on the Internet were buying it.

