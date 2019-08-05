Quantcast
Connect with us

White nationalist gunmen are a worldwide ‘contagion’ — like ISIS: Ex-FBI terrorism expert

Published

1 min ago

on

White supremacist are drawing inspiration from one another to commit acts of terrorist violence, according to former FBI agent Clint Watts, mush the same way ISIS does.

A 21-year-old gunman who killed 20 and wounded dozens more in El Paso cited a manifesto written by the gunman who opened fire in March at a New Zealand mosque, which also inspired a California synagogue killer a month later, reported The Daily Beast.

Their hateful ideology is rooted in a conspiracy theory promoted in the 2011 book, “The Great Replacement,” by French author Renaud Camus, who warned white people are being deliberately “replaced” through mass immigration with the assistance of liberal elites.

“They all cite each other,” said Watts, a former FBI agent and current distinguished research fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. “(Saturday’s) El Paso shooter cited Christchurch. Then he talked about how a month ago, he started to think about an attack. That’s really a short time, which makes it even more impossible for law enforcement to get in front of it.”

Watts said white supremacist terrorists have touched off a wave of violent attacks using similar tactics as Islamic State militants, who recruit vulnerable young men online and create an echo chamber of extremist rhetoric.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because of those successful attacks, you’d see a wave of inspired attacks, meaning that there are often one, two, three people already thinking about doing an attack,” Watts said. “They mobilize because they want to get into the media storm. They want to be part of that phenomenon. It becomes a contagion.”

Watts has been sounding the alarm since before President Donald Trump’s election, but he said media coverage of white supremacist violence remains passive.

“What’s remarkable that our response is just, ‘Eh, this guy is a bad apple, he’s crazy,” he said. “But in the summer of ‘16, I would be on ‘Morning Joe’ every single day talking about an attack that would be the equivalent in Bangladesh.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White nationalist gunmen are a worldwide ‘contagion’ — like ISIS: Ex-FBI terrorism expert

Published

1 min ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

White supremacist are drawing inspiration from one another to commit acts of terrorist violence, according to former FBI agent Clint Watts, mush the same way ISIS does.

A 21-year-old gunman who killed 20 and wounded dozens more in El Paso cited a manifesto written by the gunman who opened fire in March at a New Zealand mosque, which also inspired a California synagogue killer a month later, reported The Daily Beast.

Their hateful ideology is rooted in a conspiracy theory promoted in the 2011 book, "The Great Replacement," by French author Renaud Camus, who warned white people are being deliberately “replaced” through mass immigration with the assistance of liberal elites.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Canadian newspaper mocks Trump for turning to their ‘socialist failure’ country for help with drug costs

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has regularly beat up on Canada during his presidency, which is why one Canadian newspaper is mocking the president for looking to their country as a solution for sky-high prescription drug prices.

In a scathing editorial in The Globe and Mail, the editors roast the president's latest proposal for allowing Americans to buy cheaper drugs from Canada, since he can't seem to think of any way to reduce the cost of drugs in the United States.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Shooting victims count reaches 30 after wounded man dies in El Paso hospital

Published

52 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

A man wounded in the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas died in the hospital on Monday.

Less than two days after the shooting at a Walmart that killed 20, El Paso police announced that another man has died from his wounds.

"Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one," the police department wrote on Twitter. "Victim passed early this morning at the hospital."

In all, 30 victims have been reported dead because of two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio that happened over the weekend.

Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one. Victim passed early this morning at the hospital.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image