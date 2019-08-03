‘White terrorists’ in the US are a ‘real and present threat’: Texas Lands Commissioner George P. Bush

While President Donald Trump has refused to speak of the white supremacist terrorism reportedly behind the El Paso Walmart massacre, one leading Republican in the state did just that.

Texas Lands Commissioner George P. Bush released a statement on the mass shooting on Saturday night.

“I proudly served in Afghanistan as a Naval officer where our mission was to fight and kill terrorists,” Bush said.

“I believe fighting terrorism remains a national priority. And that should include standing firm against white terrorism here in the US,” he said.

“There have now been multiple attacks from self-declared white terrorists here in the US in the last several months. This is a real and present threat that we must all denounce and defeat,” Bush said. “All terrorism must be stopped.”

The commissioner is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, the nephew of former President George W. Bush and the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush.