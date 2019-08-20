Wisconsin political professor shatters the biggest misconception about Trump’s base with a revealing poll

One of the most enduring ideas the general public, and especially Democrats, have about President Donald Trump’s supporters is that they are bound by an unflappable, cult-like devotion to the president that transcends any sort of logic, reason, or reservations.

But in a lengthy thread on Twitter Tuesday, former University of Wisconsin-Madison professor and Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin revealed polling data that show this isn’t quite true. There are plenty of solid Trump partisans — but voters supporting Trump are, on average, less attached to him than voters opposing Trump are repelled by him:

A few fractures in the base; or partisan asymmetry in evaluations of the president. 1/14 — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

For most of his presidency Trump has enjoyed approval among Republicans in the high 80 percent range. This has been much remarked upon. In Kaiser (@KFF) Health Tracking polls this year (January-April, June-July), Rep approval has been 89, 83, 84, 89, 87 and 85% (no May poll) 2/ pic.twitter.com/08CJSfv1t8 — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

These are impressive numbers. But consider the DISapproval among Democrats for the same period: 94, 88, 89, 88, 88 and 85. Two parties get to play the game, and Democrats disapprove of Trump as much as Republicans approve. 3/ pic.twitter.com/0IHv1AgExL — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

If that were the full story, polarization reigns and the parties are symmetric in their devotion or disgust. All normal. But that isn't the full story. 4/ — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

Approval is usually dichotomized but is often measured in four points-strongly approve, somewhat approve, somewhat disapprove & strongly disapprove. If we consider strength, the story is more complicated. The parties are NOT symmetric in strong approval vs strong disapproval. 5/ — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

Among Republicans in 2019, 65% strongly approved of Trump's handing of his presidency. But among Democrats 80% strongly disapproved. If strength of opinion is motivating, say for turnout in 2020, advantage Dems. 6/ pic.twitter.com/FadBqNzXN7 — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

For Republicans, the 65% strong approval was paired with 20% who somewhat approved. That oft cited 85% total approval is a bit fractured. For Dems, 80% strongly disapproved and just 9% somewhat disapproved. Rather unified. 7/ pic.twitter.com/Ohi7o33aQm — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

We might mention independents as well. In 2019 39% approved, 52% disapproved, but again strength mattered among Independents: 15% strong approval, 34% strongly disapprove. And 24% somewhat approve vs 18% somewhat disapprove. 8/ pic.twitter.com/OCXaxSG6Vv — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

Partisanship also varies in strength. (Pooling all 2019 data.) Compare partisans with independents who lean to a party. Again there is asymmetry. 65% of Reps strongly approve vs 80% of Dems who strongly disapprove. And … 9/ pic.twitter.com/7A1gMdq56C — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

Among Rep leaners 42% strongly approve and 33% somewhat approve. For Dem leaners: 72% strongly disapprove and 16% somewhat disapprove. 10/ pic.twitter.com/zyINftEaKp — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

Strong approval is 23 points higher among Reps than among Rep leaners. For Dems the gap is modest, 80% of Dems strongly disapprove and 72% of Dem leaners agree, just an 8 point difference. 11/ pic.twitter.com/jeDHNEwugc — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

While Reps are over 85% approving of the president, the ratio of strong-to-some approval is just over 3 to 1. Among Dems, the ratio of strong-to-some DISapproval is 8 to 1. 12/ pic.twitter.com/gulb8MiYJ6 — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

It seems likely that GOP voters, either partisans or leaners, will find reasons to come home to Trump against a specific Democratic opponent. But there is more need for Republicans to develop a common view of Trump than there is for Dems to unite in opposition. 13/ — Charles Franklin (@PollsAndVotes) August 20, 2019

