‘You just suck at this’: Trump gets blasted after his China tariffs send the Dow plunging

Published

5 mins ago

on

On Thursday, President Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade about his trade wars in China, which experts warn may be hurting U.S. businesses.

The reactions to the president on Twitter suggest that social media users are not especially impressed.

Lawyers for Republican candidate release damning video of him shooting a process server

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Attorneys for a failed Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate released two videos showing his shooting of a process server that raise questions about his claims of self-defense.

Christopher Jonathan Barnett has been charged with threatening an act of violence and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in two separate incidents last week, reported the Tulsa World.

Trump’s ‘lapdog’ Supreme Court slammed by legal analyst for ‘highly questionable behavior’ in latest decision

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

In a column for the New York Times, longtime Supreme Court correspondent Linda Greenhouse called out the specious legal reasoning used by five justices to rule in favor of Donald Trump which lifted a stay on his shifting funds to build his border wall between Mexico and the U.S.

Greenhouse, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Yale Law School lecturer who has covered the court for over 30 years, began by pointing out that the president has on more than one occasion said with great confidence that he would take challenges to his authority all the way to the Supreme Court -- and for good reason.

