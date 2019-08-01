‘You just suck at this’: Trump gets blasted after his China tariffs send the Dow plunging

On Thursday, President Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade about his trade wars in China, which experts warn may be hurting U.S. businesses.

Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal. We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing. More recently, China agreed to… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

…buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die! Trade talks are continuing, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

…during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

…We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

The reactions to the president on Twitter suggest that social media users are not especially impressed.

just admit that you have no idea what you're doing, that you are in over your head, that you still have no idea how tariffs work, and then go have your brownshirt hate festival tonight and spend the weekend golfing. at least we'll give you credit for being honest for once — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 1, 2019

Art of the De….whatever, you just suck at this. — Shugar (@GregShugar) August 1, 2019

It’s time to dump trump — Impeach Trump (@Impeach44813927) August 1, 2019

Bound and determined to bring the American economy to a screeching halt. That is the economic “genius” of Mr. 42%. — Learn to Think (@_eternalskeptic) August 1, 2019

Blah. Blah. Blah. Yadda. Yadda. Yadda. (burp) (yawn) Same old nonsense bullshit…different day. — General Healthy (@GeneralHealthy) August 1, 2019

Trump's trade wars weakened global economy, leading to rate cut he demanded "It’s pointless to tell others to take medication when you’re the one who is sick," a Chinese spokesperson said of President Donald Trump's tweets about U.S.-China trade talks. — Michalle jones (@jones_michalle) August 1, 2019