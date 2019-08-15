Quantcast
‘You meeting Antifa?’ Trump mocked for ordering Chinese president to ‘meet with’ Hong Kong protesters for ‘happy ending’

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he needs to meet personally with protesters in Hong Kong to stabilize the region. Meeting with the protesters would solve the whole problem, according to Trump. It’s unclear if the president understands the demands of the pro-democracy protesters.

“If President Xi would meet directly and personally with the protesters, there would be a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem. I have no doubt!” he tweeted Thursday morning.

The tweet was attached to another one Trump sent yesterday that he retweeted.

“I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a “tough business.” I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?” he asked.

The internet was quick to note that it’s clear the president has no idea what he’s talking about, while others suppressed a gag reflex thinking about Trump and a “happy ending.”

