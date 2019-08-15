‘You meeting Antifa?’ Trump mocked for ordering Chinese president to ‘meet with’ Hong Kong protesters for ‘happy ending’

President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping that he needs to meet personally with protesters in Hong Kong to stabilize the region. Meeting with the protesters would solve the whole problem, according to Trump. It’s unclear if the president understands the demands of the pro-democracy protesters.

“If President Xi would meet directly and personally with the protesters, there would be a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem. I have no doubt!” he tweeted Thursday morning.

The tweet was attached to another one Trump sent yesterday that he retweeted.

“I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a “tough business.” I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?” he asked.

If President Xi would meet directly and personally with the protesters, there would be a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem. I have no doubt! https://t.co/eFxMjgsG1K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

The internet was quick to note that it’s clear the president has no idea what he’s talking about, while others suppressed a gag reflex thinking about Trump and a “happy ending.”

This is what happened the last time the Chinese president tried a "happy and enlightening" ending. Didn't go so well. pic.twitter.com/prENyIvANr — James Hoffmann (@JamesHoffmann3) August 15, 2019

Hong Kong: we want to elect our own government Xi: lol no. Hong Kong: can the police at least stop beating us? Xi: eh. Hong Kong: that is okay with us what a happy and enlightened ending to these months long protests Trump: [accepts Nobel Prize] — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) August 15, 2019

I thought you would have suggested name-calling, harrassing through twitter, and many propaganda rallies where you fire up the opposition? That's how you handle it. Oh, but you don't have a happy or enlightened ending to your problems…. — SnittyCherylMarie (@CherylMarie0815) August 15, 2019

if it's a happy ending you're looking for you should talk with your buddy Robert Kraft … — Matty Chill (@crIspYCHill) August 15, 2019

“A happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem.” What?? #DonaldTrump can’t be this incompetent. 😳 — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 15, 2019

The only "happy and enlightened ending" for the people of Hong Kong is freedom. — Chris Tiefel (@TIeflen) August 15, 2019

If you would meet with protesters, I am confident that you would cease to exist. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) August 15, 2019

You really have no idea what you’re doing do you — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) August 15, 2019

When you bend over that much to kiss another leader's feet, does it hurt your belly? — Cielo-Soule (@CieloSoule) August 15, 2019

If President Trump would meet directly and personally with Congress on his Impeachment, there would be a happy and enlightened ending to an American problem. I have no doubt! — RichieFed 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@RichieFed) August 15, 2019

Because YOU’RE such an EXPERT on people getting along? — Heather Quenault (@HQuenault) August 15, 2019

When do you ever meet with protesters. You are one to talk. — Raging Canadian Granny🇨🇦Proud Resister (@GaleScheelar) August 15, 2019

How are you so bad at everything — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) August 15, 2019

Dictators giving other dictators advice that they don’t follow. When the March of the Living protest occurred in DC, you cowardly holed yourself up in Mar a Lago. #AnyoneButTrump2020 #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW — Timothy Kenison 🌊 (@TimothyKenison) August 15, 2019

you are in over your head and have no idea what you're doing but cool story, mister president sir, I'll bet Xi is still laughing at it — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 15, 2019

You gave up the right to give advice on the world stage a long time ago.

And then there's the fact that you're as dumb as a bag of rocks… — Now I Wander Seriously (@WanderSeriously) August 15, 2019

Maybe you can tell President Xi this in your Chinese accent, like you did at that fundraiser. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 15, 2019

Yes sir, you and XI should go yourselves and walk together into the crowd without guards to quell the protests. We will watch as amazing things happen. Hello to the family. #maga — James (@yacht09) August 15, 2019

Says the man who has protesters at his rally handled roughly. — Tom Childs (@TC02472) August 15, 2019

Maybe you should meet directly and personally with our intelligence agencies. I’m sure there would be a happy and enlightened ending about your ties to Russia. — DonnieDollHands (@DonnieDollHands) August 15, 2019

I remember the day when Trump met with protesters and there was "a happy and enlightened ending"… Yeah, right!!! Maybe in a different universe.#AlternativeFacts pic.twitter.com/r8XK3B9DQi — Եօʍ 🐄 (@Phi_61_8) August 15, 2019

Sooo… If you got to meet personally to fix this you would give Xi a Happy Ending. You do love China. 😜 — Brett Spohr (@brett_spohr) August 15, 2019

