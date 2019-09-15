’15 minutes of terror’: India loses contact with Moon lander
India’s space agency on Saturday lost communication with its spacecraft just before it was due to land near the South Pole of the Moon, in a blow to the nation’s lunar ambitions.
India had hoped to become just the fourth country — after the United States, Russia and China — to successfully land on the Moon.
The country also aimed to be the first to land in the Southern Polar region, an area the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said was “completely unexplored”.
“The Vikram lander descent was (ongoing) as planned and normal performance was observed,” ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan said in the control room at the southern city of Bangalore.
“Subsequently the communication from lander to ground station was lost. The data is being analyzed,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who travelled to the Bangalore space centre to watch the landing, told scientists after Sivan’s announcement that “what you have done (already) is not a small achievement”.
“Ups and downs keep coming in life. Your hard work has taught us a lot and the entire country is proud of you,” he added.
“If the communication (with the lander) starts again… hope for the best… Our journey will carry on. Be strong. I am with you.”
ISRO acknowledged before the landing, due to occur at about 1:55 am New Delhi time (2025 GMT), was a complex manoeuvre, with Sivan calling it “15 minutes of terror”.
Voice-command ovens, robots for pets on show at Berlin’s IFA tech fair
Europe's biggest tech fair, Berlin's IFA, is showcasing a flood of product launches until Wednesday. Here are five trends and gadgets making waves.
- Fitness trainer for pets -
No time to walk or play with your pet puppy or kitten?
California start-up Varram showcased a Pet Fitness robot, which plays with cats and dogs at home via smartphone instructions, even dropping treats as a reward, while the owner is at work.
Sensors in the robot help it detect and stay away from furniture to not get stuck, avoiding bored pets.
DoJ seeks Google records as US states launch antitrust probe of Big Tech
The US Department of Justice has asked Google to provide records on past investigations, as part of its extensive probe of tech giants over possible anti-competitive practices, the internet titan said Friday.
Washington has not named the companies it has targeted in its probe -- which began in July -- but it appears directed at the likes of dominant tech players such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon.
"We have answered many questions on these issues over many years, in the United States as well as overseas, across many aspects of our business, so this is not new for us," Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president of global affairs, said in a blog post.
At least five dead in US from vaping-related lung disease
At least five people have died in the United States after vaping, officials said Friday, in an outbreak that has sickened hundreds with severe pulmonary disease and left several teens in induced comas.
Federal officials said that no single substance has been found to be present in all the laboratory samples being examined, however investigators in New York said they were now focusing on black market cannabis e-cigarette products containing vitamin E oil.
On Friday, local health authorities in California and Minnesota announced the vaping-related deaths of two individuals, both older and in relatively poor health, at least one of whom had used products containing THC, the principal psychoactive compound in cannabis.