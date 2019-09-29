’60 Minutes’ reveals the whistleblower ‘is under federal protection because he or she fears for their safety’

The whistleblower that came forward about President Donald Trump’s conversations with Ukraine is so afraid of his or her safety that they are now under federal protection, according to a letter “60 Minutes” received.

“’60 Minutes’ has obtained a letter that indicates the government whistleblower who set off the impeachment inquiry of President Trump is under federal protection because he or she fears for their safety,” said CBS News co-host Scott Pelly. “These rapidly developing events began Tuesday when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ordered the investigation based on a phone call between Mr. Trump and the president of Ukraine.”

Trump has spent the majority of the week lambasting the whistleblower, Democrats, national security staffers and anyone else possibly involved in the whistleblower account. He even lashed out at the whistleblower’s lawyers for being Democratic donors.

Trump has attacked the whistleblower’s patriotism for coming forward and accused him or her of being part of a spy network.

Trump’s fan base has already proven that they are willing to doxx a foe of the president’s to intimidate them. In the case of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, both before and after she testified about Justice Brett Kavanaugh she was receiving death threats and bomb threats. She was forced to move her family several times for safety.

You can see the clip of “60 Minutes” below: