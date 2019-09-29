’60 Minutes’ reveals the whistleblower ‘is under federal protection because he or she fears for their safety’
The whistleblower that came forward about President Donald Trump’s conversations with Ukraine is so afraid of his or her safety that they are now under federal protection, according to a letter “60 Minutes” received.
“’60 Minutes’ has obtained a letter that indicates the government whistleblower who set off the impeachment inquiry of President Trump is under federal protection because he or she fears for their safety,” said CBS News co-host Scott Pelly. “These rapidly developing events began Tuesday when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ordered the investigation based on a phone call between Mr. Trump and the president of Ukraine.”
Trump has spent the majority of the week lambasting the whistleblower, Democrats, national security staffers and anyone else possibly involved in the whistleblower account. He even lashed out at the whistleblower’s lawyers for being Democratic donors.
Trump has attacked the whistleblower’s patriotism for coming forward and accused him or her of being part of a spy network.
Trump’s fan base has already proven that they are willing to doxx a foe of the president’s to intimidate them. In the case of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, both before and after she testified about Justice Brett Kavanaugh she was receiving death threats and bomb threats. She was forced to move her family several times for safety.
You can see the clip of “60 Minutes” below:
Former Republican Party chair says Trump is ‘wetting his pants’ over whistleblower in latest tweets
In a moment of unfiltered honesty, the former Republican Party chair said that it's clear President Donald Trump is so afraid "he's wetting his pants."
Trump went off on another rant against the whistleblower, saying that he wants to meet the person spreading lies about him. MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin read the president's tweets aloud and went to Michael Steele for comments.
"What is this barrage of tweets just in the last couple of minutes with the president referring to the whistleblower in that language and saying he wants to meet his accuser, saying the person who gave him the information was a possible spy?" asked Mohyeldin. "What does that say about the mindset of the president and his inner circle this evening?"
Rudy ‘should put duct tape over his mouth and go into witness protection’: Ex-federal prosecutor
During an appearance on "This Week," Rudy Giuliani said that he has no intention of complying with a Congressional subpoena if he's called to testify in the impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump. He tried to argue that he is protected by attorney/client privilege. Unfortunately for Giuliani, however, he announced that he was leaving Trump's legal team in June 2019.
It's likely for this reason former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi said, "no way -- no how" will the privilege hold up in court.
Donald Trump says he’s entitled to meet the whistleblower — who made ‘blatant and sinister’ lies
President Donald Trump and his team of advocates have already tried to take down the whistleblower who outed his conversations with the president of Ukraine. He's attacked the whistleblower's lawyer for donating to former Vice President Joe Biden and he's attacked the whistleblower for not having personal information of the calls cited in the complaint.
Still, however, Trump thinks he is entitled to meet the whistleblower.
His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason.....