‘A deeply disappointing moment’: Trump’s new national security adviser is ‘big fan’ of John Bolton

President Donald Trump named Robert C. O’Brien as national security adviser on Wednesday even though his worldview is similar to that of former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor,” the president announced in a tweet.

O’Brien’s appointment comes a week after the firing of Bolton, who was known to clash with Trump because of his hawkish foreign policy positions.

Curt Mills, a writer for The American Conservative, reported that O’Brien shares a similar ideology with Bolton. O’Brien was described as “Bolton light” by a source close to him. In his book, “While America Slept,” O’Brien reportedly argues for the restoration of U.S. foreign involvement.

Hugh Hewitt wrote the introduction to National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien’s 2016 book, “While America Slept,” a collection of essays that argues that American involvement overseas needs a restoration. 1/ — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) September 18, 2019

This is quite a sentence 2/ pic.twitter.com/344BPk9cIu — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) September 18, 2019

O’Brien’s ascension proves a Trump maxim: the triumph of the personal. Policy differences may have forced Bolton out, but the president hires who he likes, even if he’s setting himself for the same cycle of disagreement and conflict. 3/ — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) September 18, 2019

For realists and core supporters of the president who hoped for a turn after the president fired Bolton, this is a deeply disappointing moment. Will O’Brien work to get the US out of Afghanistan? Or will he expand- facilitate war w/ Iran? Track record suggests latter. 5/ — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) September 18, 2019

There is a big chance, however, that O’Brien proves to be Trump’s fourth, weakest national security advisor (Flynn was powerful until he flew into the sun). O’Brien could prove to be in the mold of the more anonymous figures that have dotted the latter term— Mulvaney, Esper. 6/ — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) September 18, 2019

Franz-Stefan Gady, senior fellow at the EastWest Institute, pointed out some of the relevant passages in O’Brien’s book.

1.) O' Brien is not a fan of the #Iran Deal. pic.twitter.com/p03fRaZUah — Franz-Stefan Gady (@HoansSolo) September 18, 2019

2.) O'Brien is a big fan of Mitt Romney, Marco Rubio, and #JohnBolton, but not so much of the 'media elite' which he accuses of promoting appeasement. pic.twitter.com/AEYPeBa4Nq — Franz-Stefan Gady (@HoansSolo) September 18, 2019

3.) O'Brien is also not a fan of political correctness. pic.twitter.com/QekktUCO6y — Franz-Stefan Gady (@HoansSolo) September 18, 2019

4.) O'Brien is a fan of the @US Air Force's B-21 stealth bomber and concerned over Chinese and Russian A2/AD capabilities. pic.twitter.com/YG0lYdqIIc — Franz-Stefan Gady (@HoansSolo) September 18, 2019