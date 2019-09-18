Quantcast
'A deeply disappointing moment': Trump's new national security adviser is 'big fan' of John Bolton

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump named Robert C. O’Brien as national security adviser on Wednesday even though his worldview is similar to that of former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor,” the president announced in a tweet.

O’Brien’s appointment comes a week after the firing of Bolton, who was known to clash with Trump because of his hawkish foreign policy positions.

Curt Mills, a writer for The American Conservative, reported that O’Brien shares a similar ideology with Bolton. O’Brien was described as “Bolton light” by a source close to him. In his book, “While America Slept,” O’Brien reportedly argues for the restoration of U.S. foreign involvement.

Franz-Stefan Gady, senior fellow at the EastWest Institute, pointed out some of the relevant passages in O’Brien’s book.


