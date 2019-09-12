ABC’s Jonathan Karl rebukes ‘flatly wrong’ Julián Castro after he accuses Biden of ‘forgetting’

ABC News has come down on the side of Presidential candidate Joe Biden in a dispute about his memory capability.

At Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate, candidate Julián Castro accused Biden of not remembering what he had said two minute before about his own health care plan.

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” Castro asked. “Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that.”

Following the debate, ABC White House correspondent checked the transcript and said that Castro was “flatly wrong.”

“I looked back at the transcript here and it looks to me like Julian Castro was just flatly wrong,” Karl explained. “The question was whether or not somebody would have to buy into Medicare under his plan, if they couldn’t afford it, whether or not they would be automatically be enrolled.”

The ABC reporter quoted Biden: “You will be able to buy in. Anyone who can’t afford gets automatically enrolled in the Medicare type option. Anyone who can’t afford gets automatically enrolled.”

“It seemed to me that Biden was right and that Castro mischaracterized what he said,” Karl concluded.

