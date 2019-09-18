Quantcast
Accused child molester Roy Moore defends Brett Kavanaugh: ‘I too was the object of false allegations’

Published

1 min ago

on

Accused child molester Roy Moore on Wednesday came to the defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault.

Moore’s remarks came after The New York Times published accounts from a new book, which found that two of Kavanaugh’s accusers were credible.

In a statement to the press, Moore defended Kavanaugh on Wednesday.

“I too was the subject of false allegations, but unlike Justice Kavanaugh and others who have suffered the ire of the left, I filed suit against my accusers and their conspirators,” Moore said. “For over two years, I have not seen nor been able to question any of those who went on national television tol tell their false stories just 32 days before the election in December 2017, and ironically I have been sued for defamation for merely denying their false and malicious accusations.”

Moore concluded: “So what do I recommend Kavanaugh do? Nothing.”

In 2017, Moore’s bid to become a U.S. senator from Alabama was derailed by allegations that he groped girls who were under the age of consent at the time.

Moore announced in June that he would make another run for the Alabama Senate seat.

