‘All came back to him’: CNN chief analyst nails Trump for complaining Ukraine scandal ruined his week at the UN

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief political analyst Gloria Borger sharply criticized President Donald Trump for complaining that impeachment over Ukraine distracts from his week at the United Nations General Assembly.

“A couple of things were interesting to me,” said Borger. “Number one, he continued to peddle conspiracy theories, which we’ve seen him do throughout his entire presidency. He throws them out there like Birtherism and stirs the pot and lets it boil over and that is what he’s doing with Joe Biden and then he tried to discredit the whistleblower. We don’t know who the whistleblower is. He said at one point he didn’t know who the whistleblower is. I don’t know if he knows now. But he said certain things have come out about the whistleblower that are interesting. And kind of leaves it. Kind of leaves it there.”

“So he said ‘I support transparency, I’m going to give you the first phone call, okay,'” continued Borger. “That is — that’s good. And then he went on and on complaining how could it be that the children of an elected official could use their parent’s stature to do business. How could a Trump possibly say that? I have no idea.”

“But it was sort of stunning to me in a way that it all came back to him, and the conspiracy for him was the Democrats planned to do this during the U.N. meeting just to discredit him in front of all of his cohorts in foreign countries, and that he was incredibly insulted by that,” added Borger.

Watch below: