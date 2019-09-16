Americans have been conditioned by Trump not to believe intelligence — so why trust them now?: NBC analyst
President Donald Trump denied the 19 intelligence agencies that reported Russia hacked the 2016 presidential election because they wanted him to win. According to Trump, however, none of the intelligence reports are accurate because he won the election on his own. After years lambasting the intelligence services, attacking the FBI and other law enforcement agencies working with intelligence, Trump is between a rock and a hard place.
MSNBC host, and new mom, Katy Tur noted that after being sold a bill of goods about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, Americans are likely going to be skeptical. She went on to cite NBC reporter Ken Delaney, who said that American allies “don’t have the most trust in us” right now.
“President Trump is in a bad spot,” agreed senior politics editor Beth Fouhy. “Let’s not forget, he basically spent his entire presidency undermining intelligence agencies in this country. You’re talking about the American public, how they’re going to respond to it. If they have been conditioned over and over to not believe what they’re told, that somehow the intelligence agencies work off another agenda, why do you persuade the American people to believe it this time?”
She agreed that the country is still scarred by Iraq, but the other problem is that Trump isn’t good at bringing members of Congress together for a conversation about another foreign war, much less American allies.
Then there’s the political problem. Trump promised in 2016 that he would draw down troops and stop the endless wars. Ironically, Trump said that former President Barack Obama would probably try to start a war with Iran to hang on to his presidency during the 2012 reelection. If Trump actually does it, he will likely be outed for his hypocrisy.
CNN reporter explains why the Manhattan Trump subpoena is different — and more serious — than Democrats’ investigation
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reporter Kara Scannell analyzed the new subpoena by Manhattan prosecutors for President Donald Trump's tax and business records — and how it differs from the existing requests issued by House Democrats.
"As you know, Kara, President Trump so far has fended off multiple attempts to make his tax returns public," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Could this new subpoena in a criminal investigation in New York lead to a different result?"
"Well that is the big question here, Wolf," said Scannell. "Will Donald Trump and his lawyers and the Trump Organization move to quash the subpoena, which is in a criminal context. The other subpoenas that have been sent by the House Democrats seeking Donald Trump's financial records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One, and also a subpoena to Mazars accounting firm, they are playing out in court. But a criminal investigation is somewhat different than what the House Democrats are looking into. There are different rules around that."
‘He has a lot to dish’: John Bolton reportedly in talks to write a tell-all about Trump
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that former National Security Adviser John Bolton is in contact with literary agents to write a tell-all book about his time in President Donald Trump's White House.
"He has a lot to dish," said a source, telling the Beast that there was no indication that Bolton had yet decided on an agency.
Bolton, a notorious war hawk who has spent years agitating for war against Iran, has had a bumpy relationship with the president ever since he was brought in to replace General H. R. McMaster in 2018. He was reportedly frustrated that the president pushed back on military interventions in various conflicts, and told Trump at one point that he would not go on Sunday talk shows to defend his foreign policy.
‘Never ending bullsh*t’: Internet stunned as Trump goes off on a bizarre Oval Office rant about ammunition
Once again, President Donald Trump went off on a contradictory rant about foreign policy and a possible war with Iran.
In the Oval Office Monday, Trump told the press that he's waiting to hear back from the Saudis before he will make any decisions on retaliating for the bombing of one of the largest oil fields in the world. Then he proceeded to go off about "ammo."
“I’m not concerned at all,” Trump told reporters about the Middle East. “We have military power the likes of which the world has never seen. I’m not concerned at all.”