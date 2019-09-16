Americans have been conditioned by Trump not to believe intelligence — so why trust them now?: NBC analyst

President Donald Trump denied the 19 intelligence agencies that reported Russia hacked the 2016 presidential election because they wanted him to win. According to Trump, however, none of the intelligence reports are accurate because he won the election on his own. After years lambasting the intelligence services, attacking the FBI and other law enforcement agencies working with intelligence, Trump is between a rock and a hard place.

MSNBC host, and new mom, Katy Tur noted that after being sold a bill of goods about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, Americans are likely going to be skeptical. She went on to cite NBC reporter Ken Delaney, who said that American allies “don’t have the most trust in us” right now.

“President Trump is in a bad spot,” agreed senior politics editor Beth Fouhy. “Let’s not forget, he basically spent his entire presidency undermining intelligence agencies in this country. You’re talking about the American public, how they’re going to respond to it. If they have been conditioned over and over to not believe what they’re told, that somehow the intelligence agencies work off another agenda, why do you persuade the American people to believe it this time?”

She agreed that the country is still scarred by Iraq, but the other problem is that Trump isn’t good at bringing members of Congress together for a conversation about another foreign war, much less American allies.

Then there’s the political problem. Trump promised in 2016 that he would draw down troops and stop the endless wars. Ironically, Trump said that former President Barack Obama would probably try to start a war with Iran to hang on to his presidency during the 2012 reelection. If Trump actually does it, he will likely be outed for his hypocrisy.

Watch the full discussion below: