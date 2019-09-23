An ‘obvious quid pro quo’ the American people must punish: CNN’s Toobin goes off on Trump’s Ukraine plot

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down the “obvious” quid pro quo demand in President Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukraine into hunting for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

“What do you think, Jeffrey?” asked host Wolf Blitzer. “Does it sound like the president tied that military aid to his request to investigate the Bidens?”

“Of course. Of course,” said Toobin. “The only reason the Ukrainian president is interested in talking to the president is because he wants this aid. And the president says, as he’s acknowledging, go and investigate Biden. This is an obvious quid pro quo, and it’s a quid pro quo not for the benefit of the American people, not for the benefit of our national interests — it’s a quid pro quo to help Donald Trump get reelected.”

“What we’re going to have to decide is whether that’s acceptable behavior for a president,” said Toobin. “We can go off and talk about, you know, Joe Biden’s son, and we can talk about all these side issues, but the real issue here is whether the president of the United States can go to a foreign leader and say, ‘I want you to do this solely for the benefit of my campaign.’ That’s what this is about and that’s what we’ll have to decide.”

