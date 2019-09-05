Architect of Trump’s Mideast peace plan leaving Kushner’s White House team

President Donald Trump’s architect for the Middle East peace process is leaving the White House to return to the private sector.

Jason Greenblatt, a key member of the White House “peace team” with Jared Kushner, will remain in the administration long enough to launch the political component of a peace plan shortly after the Sept. 17 elections, reported Axios.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to have worked in the White House for over two and a half years under the leadership of President Trump,” Greenblatt said in a statement. “I am incredibly grateful to have been part of a team that drafted a vision for peace. This vision has the potential to vastly improve the lives of millions of Israelis, Palestinians and others in the region.”

The peace team, which also includes U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Kushner deputy Avi Berkowitz, unveiled an economic component to the plan in June.

The White House has been discussing his possible departure since last year.