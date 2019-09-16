Arizona Supreme Court hands major pro-discrimination decision to anti-gay Christian conservatives
The Arizona Supreme Court has just ruled in favor of a calligraphy and wedding invitation company whose owners claim their religion forbids them to sell to same-sex couples. Brush & Nib Studio owners Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski are represented by Alliance Defending Freedom. ADF also wrote their business operating agreement, according to ABC 10, before filing the lawsuit on the couple’s behalf.
The court ruled 4-3 that the City of Phoenix “cannot apply its Human Relations Ordinance … to force Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski … to create custom wedding invitations celebrating same-sex wedding ceremonies in violation of their sincerely held religious beliefs.”
This is a narrow ruling in that the court noted that its decision applies only to wedding invitations.
“We do not recognize a blanket exemption from the Ordinance for all of Plaintiffs’ business operations.”
“Duka and Koski’s beliefs about same-sex marriage may seem old-fashioned, or even offensive to some. But the guarantees of free speech and freedom of religion are not only for those who are deemed sufficiently enlightened, advanced, or progressive. They are for everyone. After all, while our own ideas may be popular today, they may not be tomorrow,” the court added.
At issue is the City of Phoenix’s six-year old anti-discrimination ordinance, which ADF attacked in court.
The lawsuit was first filed in 2016. The Duka and Koski are not suing because they have been accused of discrimination. They are preemptively suing for the “right” to reject lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender customers. The business owners lost a 2017 judgment and appealed in 2018.
The Southern Poverty Law Center includes the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) on its list of anti-gay hate groups. SPLC in 2017 reported Brush & Nib is also a vendor on Etsy, and “voluntarily and willingly agreed to the vendor terms of service for the site, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.”
AZ Central notes that the state’s Supreme Court “has been packed by Gov. Doug Ducey with judges to his liking.” Ducey is a Republican.
Like many local non-discrimination ordinances, Phoenix’s bans discrimination “based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or disability,” AZ Central adds.
Next month the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in three cases of anti-LGBTQ discrimination. Their ruling will have historic effects.
Manhattan D.A. subpoenas eight years of Trump’s tax returns
The Manhattan district attorney’s office has issued subpoenas requesting eight years' worth of President Donald Trump's personal and business tax returns, the New York Times reports.
According to the Times, the D.A.'s office subpoenaed the tax returns late last month after it opened a criminal investigation into the hush-money agreements Trump made with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
The Times notes that the eight-year scope of the subpoena is "broad," which may indicate that the office has "expanded its investigation beyond actions taken during the 2016 campaign." However, at this time there is no concrete evidence that the Manhattan D.A. is looking at past improprieties.
Commentary
We now know Senate Republicans sandbagged the FBI’s investigation of Kavanaugh
Two days before Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, I wrote that the Republicans were poisoning its legitimacy and the Democrats must redeem it. I said doing so required questioning the high court’s integrity, foremost the integrity of the “due process” that was installing Brett Kavanaugh. On October 4, 2018, I wrote:
There is in fact a growing nonpartisan consensus that [Kavanaugh is] not only unfit. He’s a liability for a court whose legitimacy has been increasingly in doubt. … This means the Democrats are on solid ground for any attempt to reform the court to restore its credibility. The question isn’t whether they should. The question is how.
Union official can only laugh when MSNBC host asks if he’d like Trump to mediate negotiations with GM
Chuck Browning, an official with the United Auto Workers, could not help holding back laughter when MSNBC's Hallie Jackson on Monday asked if he'd like to see President Donald Trump serve as a mediator in his union's negotiations with General Motors.
During an interview about the reasons for the strike at GM, Jackson noted to Browning that Trump had sent out a tweet this week urging GM and the UAW to "get together and make a deal."
"Do you think President Trump would be a good mediator in these talks?" she asked. "Is that something you'd like to see?"
"We have our hands full with General Motors right now and that's who we're going to concentrate on," he replied as a smile broke out on his face and he started to laugh.