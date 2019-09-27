Army officer at Mar-a-Lago sentenced for lying to investigators after allegedly uploading child porn to a Russian site

On Friday, the Miami Herald reported that Richard Ciccarella, a non-commissioned Army officer who was in charge of White House communications at President Donald Trump’s South Florida country club, has been sentenced to three years probation for making false statements to a federal agent in a child pornography investigation.

Prosecutors say that Ciccarella, under the username RICH25N, uploaded suspicious files to the Russian website iMGSRC.RU between November 2017 and February 2018. The photos reportedly were naked pictures of an underage family member.

Ciccarella was stationed at Mar-a-Lago from August 2017 to March 2018.