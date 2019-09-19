Benny Gantz says he should be PM in Israel unity government
Benny Gantz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main opponent in the country’s general election, said Thursday he should be prime minister in a unity government.
Gantz spoke to journalists after Netanyahu called for them to join together in a unity government as results from Tuesday’s vote showed neither with an obvious path to form a majority coalition.
Gantz’s centrist Blue and White is nevertheless two seats ahead of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud, according to results published by Israeli media with 97 percent of the vote counted.
The ex-military chief said his alliance had the most seats and he should lead the next government.
“The public voted clearly in favour of unity,” Gantz said.
“Blue and White has at the time I am speaking won 33 seats, while Netanyahu has not obtained a sufficient majority to form a coalition as he hoped.”
He went on to say that “we will listen to everyone, but we will not accept mandates imposed on us.”
Netanyahu has been seeking to find a way to remain in office and continue his reign as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.
He also faces the possibility of corruption charges in the weeks ahead.
Breaking Banner
Trump has shrunk the White House entirely around himself: ‘It is a government of one’
President Donald Trump has cleared out all the constraints in his White House, which he's running much like the Trump Organization.
The president has chased away four national security advisers, three chiefs of staff, three directors of oval office operations and five communications directors -- an unprecedented amount of turnover for a modern president — and finds himself surrounded by compliant staffers and aides, reported Politico.
“It is a government of one in the same way in which the Trump Organization was a company of one,” said one former senior administration official.
2020 Election
Beto O’Rourke’s plan to legalize marijuana includes clemency for possession sentences and grants for those who already served time
For his latest policy proposal, the Democratic presidential candidate returns to a cause he has championed since his days on the El Paso City Council.
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Thursday morning released a marijuana legalization plan that calls for clemency for everyone currently serving sentences for possession.
The former El Paso congressman also would push for a federal tax on the pot industry and put the revenue toward a "Drug War Justice Grant" for those formerly incarcerated for nonviolent marijuana offenses.
Applause as federal court blocks ‘unconstitutional’ South Dakota law that would hit pipeline protesters with up to 25 years in prison
"The so-called 'Riot Boosting' Act was clearly intended to suppress constitutionally-protected, peaceful protests of the Keystone XL pipeline."
Environmentalists celebrated Wednesday after a federal court temporarily blocked enforcement of a recently enacted South Dakota law that aims to hit pipeline protesters with fines and up to 25 years in prison.
Legal experts and green groups have decried the law, officially titled the Riot Boosting Act, as a flagrant violation of the First Amendment of the Constitution that was obviously targeted at Keystone XL opponents.