‘Best speech ever’: Fox News pundits lavish praise on Trump for ‘reading slowly’ at the United Nations
Pundits on Fox News reacted to Donald Trump’s speech to the United Nations by lavishing praise on the U.S. president.
In a subdued speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said that nationalism and patriotism are the solution to the world’s problems. He also doubled down on his decision to back out of the Iranian nuclear deal.
“His best speech ever,” commentator K.T. McFarland opined. “Look at the body language. He was confident. He was reading slowly. He didn’t repeat himself a bunch of times, which he has always done in the past.”
“How many times did he talk about himself? I never counted one,” she continued. “He was talking about the country. He was talking about the things he wanted Americans to accomplish.”
McFarland said that Trump offered the “best description he has ever given of what make America great again means and what America first means.”
Fox News host Dana Perino agreed with McFarland.
“It’s very interesting your observation, K.T., he didn’t use the word ‘I,'” she stated. “I remember being here a few years ago when we counted the Is, it was very different.”
In fact, Trump reportedly used the word “I” more than 20 times in his Tuesday speech to the General Assembly.
Fox’s takeaway from this speech is Trump isn’t as narcissistic as Obama. lmfao
“Your observation that he didn’t use the word “I”, I remember being here a few years ago when we counted up the i’s, that was very different”
(Trump said “I” over 20x according to video transcript) pic.twitter.com/MNDSiZY0WK
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 24, 2019
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Meghan McCain sulks after Whoopi Goldberg scolds her for being ‘dismissive’ of Ukraine allegations
Meghan McCain fumed after a commercial break interrupted her response to Whoopi Goldberg, who chided the conservative co-host for downplaying the latest allegations against President Donald Trump.
Her fellow "View" conservative Abby Huntsman denounced Trump pressuring Ukraine to deliver campaign dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. aid, which she described as extortion, but McCain instead complained about the previous president.
‘Fallacy’ to say Amazon is the heritage of humankind, Bolsonaro says
Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has come under attack for wildfires that are raging in the Amazon, told the United Nations Tuesday that the rainforest is his country's sovereign territory.
"It is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is the heritage of humankind, and a misconception confirmed by scientists to say that our Amazon forests are the lungs of the world," he said.
Bolsonaro then hit out at detractors, saying that while every country had problems, sensational reporting in the international media "aroused our patriotic sentiments."
‘Things are unraveling around him’: CNN’s Acosta says Ukraine scandal weighed down Trump’s ‘low energy’ UN speech
CNN's Jim Acosta on Tuesday said President Donald Trump's red-meat speech at the United Nations -- in which he attacked immigration activists and promoted the right to own guns -- was driven in part by fear of losing his base.
Acosta said that Trump's speech can't be seen outside the context of congressional investigations that are ramping up against the president over his call in which he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.
"The delivery was low energy," Acosta said of the speech. "The president seemed flat. You have to wonder if this Ukraine issue is just hanging over everything like a wet blanket for this president."