Quantcast
Connect with us

Beto O’Rourke doubles down on gun buybacks

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a Texas Democrat who is running for president in 2020, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that he believes assault weapons are “instruments of terror” and the government should implement a mandatory buyback policy.

“I think this just shows you how screwed up the priorities in Washington DC are,” O’Rourke told NBC host Chuck Todd when presented with a quote from Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who referred to a mandatory buyback policy as “an awful and extreme idea.” “I think what’s truly awful is a 17-month old baby shot in the face with an AR-15, as happened in Odessa. What’s truly awful is 22 people killed in a Walmart the Saturday before school starts that next Monday — buying their school supplies — innocent of any crime or any threat to this country, in fact living in one of the safest cities in America [El Paso, Texas], hunted down by their ethnicity with a weapon that was designed for use on a battlefield.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This article first appeared in Salon.

O’Rourke added, “Talking to those doctors and trauma room surgeons, who treated those victims in El Paso, they said these are wounds of war that high-impact, high-velocity round when it hit their systems, just shredded everything inside of them. I refuse to accept that and I refuse to even acknowledge the politics or the polling, or the fear or the NRA. That has purchased the complicity and silence of members of Congress, and this weak response to a real tragedy in America, 40,000 gun deaths a year, we’ve got to do something about it.”

When Todd asked O’Rourke why he has evolved beyond his original call for a mere assault weapon ban, the former Texas congressman cited his experience talking with the victims of the shooting in El Paso last month.

“On Aug. 3, in El Paso, with 22 people killed and dozens more grievously injured, I could no longer accept that would be enough because there are still more than 10 million assault weapons, weapons of war, out on the street,” O’Rourke told Todd, according to NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “If we agree they are dangerous to sell and that we should stop selling them, then we also have to agree that these are instruments of terror that are still out there and have to be brought back home or they are going to be used against us.”

Earlier this month O’Rourke established himself as one of the most outspoken Democratic presidential candidates when it comes to the issue of gun control, using profanity to emphasize his points during an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

“The rhetoric that we’ve used, the thoughts and prayers that you’ve just referred to, it has done nothing to stop the epidemic of gun violence,” O’Rourke told Bash. “To protect our kids, our families, our fellow Americans in public places. At a Walmart in El Paso where 22 were killed, in Sutherland Spring in a church, one or two a day all over this country. A hundred killed daily in the United States of America. We’re averaging about 300 mass shootings a year. No other country comes close.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “So yes, this is f***ed up. And if we don’t call it out for what it is, if we’re not able to speak clearly, if we’re not able to act decisively, then we will continue to have this kind of bloodshed in America. And I cannot accept that. And so we’re going to speak as defiantly and as strongly as we can, but we’re also going to take action.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump gets triggered by ‘threats of impeaching’ Kavanaugh ‘over made up stories’ of sexual misconduct

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 15, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at Democrats who have called for the impeachment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

After fresh evidence of sexual misconduct came to light over the weekend, several Democratic presidential candidates said that they support the impeachment of Kavanaugh.

By Sunday afternoon, Trump fired back on Twitter, comparing the case to the impeachment proceedings he is facing.

Can’t let Brett Kavanaugh give Radical Left Democrat (Liberal Plus) Opinions based on threats of Impeaching him over made up stories (sound familiar?), false allegations, and lies. This is the game they play. Fake and Corrupt News is working overtime! #ProtectKavanaugh

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A dive into the ‘deadliest wave of the opioid epidemic’ is the most frightening book of the year — and mandatory reading

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 15, 2019

By

First a spoiler alert: Among the multiple apocalyptic revelations in Ben Westhoff’s Fentanyl, Inc.:  How Rogue Chemists Are Creating the Deadliest Wave of the Opioid Epidemic is sour news for all hard drug users, from casual weekend abusers to full-time cocaine cowboys. In light of developments presented in this epic book in gruesome and unprecedented fashion, putting questionable substances up your nose, in your veins, or even on your tongue is highly discouraged from here on in.

“Any drug where it’s a powder or a pill, you just can’t trust it,” Westhoff said in an interview about his latest project. “There can be fentanyl in anything … [Home drug-testing kits] are getting very sophisticated, and there are websites you can consult, but in terms of going to a party and someone offering you some blow or something like that, it’s over.”

Continue Reading
 

Activism

‘He didn’t do nothing’: Black kids confront white Philly cops as they terrorize innocent student at bus stop

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 15, 2019

By

A group of children called out Philadelphia police officers who said that they wanted the kids to be "shaking" from the confrontation.

Video posted on social media over the weekend shows a white officer telling a shirtless African-American boy to get in his police cruiser.

The video was posted by Twitter by a user named Asia who claimed to be a student waiting for her bus.

Instagram is helping this get out, but it needs more attraction. This Happened in Philadelphia,Pa on Thursday. A group of school kids and I were waiting for the bus at the bus stop when a cop car came to us, slowed down and stared at us then kept going down the street. pic.twitter.com/OrvOvWf3Oh

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image