Bill Barr implicated in damning whistleblower complaint that outlines Trump’s attempt to ‘solicit interference’ from Ukraine
The just-released whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump is a document more damning than many would have believed. It details, for example, what it calls the President of the United States “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the U.S. 2020 election.”
The complaint continues, saying that “interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals.”
It also calls President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, “a central figure in this effort,” and adds Attorney General Bill Barr “appears to be involved as well.”
And in shades of the 2016 election, including then-candidate Donald Trump infamously announcing, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you can find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” the whistleblower reveals this damning accusation:
President Trump asked Ukraine President Zelenskiy to locate the servers used by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and discuss his findings with Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr, as CNBC reported.
Commentary
Bill Barr implicated in damning whistleblower complaint that outlines Trump’s attempt to ‘solicit interference’ from Ukraine
The just-released whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump is a document more damning than many would have believed. It details, for example, what it calls the President of the United States “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the U.S. 2020 election.”
The complaint continues, saying that “interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals.”
Commentary
Whatever Trump touches dies: Did Mike Pence and Bill Barr forget the rule?
Breaking Banner
Will Republicans finally dump Trump? Nope — they’ll cover up for him until the bitter end
On Tuesday afternoon the dam finally broke: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that the Democratic House majority would finally begin a yes-it's-real impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The ostensible breaking point was Trump's apparent use of military aid to Ukraine as leverage in an effort to get the Ukrainian government to manufacture incriminating evidence against former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential contender. But evidence also suggests that Democratic members of Congress who had been heavily dosed with spreadsheets and PowerPoints by consultants who warned them that impeachment wasn't politically popular were educated otherwise by their constituents during the August recess.