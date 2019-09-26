Bill Barr implicated in damning whistleblower complaint that outlines Trump’s attempt to ‘solicit interference’ from Ukraine

The just-released whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump is a document more damning than many would have believed. It details, for example, what it calls the President of the United States “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the U.S. 2020 election.”

The complaint continues, saying that “interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals.”

It also calls President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, “a central figure in this effort,” and adds Attorney General Bill Barr “appears to be involved as well.”

And in shades of the 2016 election, including then-candidate Donald Trump infamously announcing, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you can find the 30,000 emails that are missing,” the whistleblower reveals this damning accusation:

President Trump asked Ukraine President Zelenskiy to locate the servers used by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and discuss his findings with Giuliani and Attorney General Bill Barr, as CNBC reported.