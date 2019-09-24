Bill Barr’s DOJ threatens legal effort to block New York state from investigating Trump

Attorney General William Barr’s Department of Justice filed legal filings on Tuesday warning DOJ may seek to intervene to block the state of New York from investigating President Donald Trump.

The statement of interest was filed by the Southern District of New York (SDNY) in the legal matter between Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. and Trump.

The filing said DOJ may seek to assert “that Article II, the Supremacy Clause, and the structure of the Constitution preclude subjecting a sitting President to state criminal process, including grand jury

subpoenas directed at the President or his agents.”

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance said she can’t recall ever trying to block a fellow prosecutor from an investigation.

The MSNBC legal analyst offered her thoughts on the situation:

2/ The US Atty cites statutory authority to “to attend to the

interests of the US in [any] suit pending in a court of the US.” That's interesting, because this is a case Trump filed to keep Manhattan DA from getting his taxes; to keep the grand jury from investigating him. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 25, 2019

4/ I can't recall, as a US Atty, trying to block a fellow prosecutor in my state from proceeding with a grand jury investigation. Yes, DOJ policy is that DOJ can't indict a sitting POTUS. This week DOJ is willing to argue he can't even be investigated. And now, that they… — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 25, 2019