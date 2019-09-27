Quantcast
Bill Maher says Rudy Giuliani’s new nickname is ‘America’s Traitor’ — with hilarious impersonation

3 mins ago

“Real Time” host Bill Maher on Friday blast former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on HBO.

“I know why you’re happy this week, we have an impeachment inquiry,” Maher said. “This is just an inquiry. We may not get a puppy, we’re just here to look.”

“Republicans are the party of rednecks, but Democrats are the party of blue balls,” he said.

The comedian focused on Trump’s scandals.

“Is there a foreign country he hasn’t asked to interfere in our elections?” he wondered. “Trump has treason on his computer like most men have porn.”

Giuliani, who called himself “America’s Mayor,” was also given the new nickname of “America’s Traitor.”

Maher also offered an impersonation of Giuliani.

Watch:

Bill Maher from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
