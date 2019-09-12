Quantcast
Connect with us

Black man singled out by Trump as ‘my African-American’ bails on GOP over president’s racism

Published

3 mins ago

on

A black Republican who attended a Trump rally in 2016 and was infamously praised by then-candidate Donald Trump as “my African American” has left the GOP.

In an interview with PBS News, conservative Gregory Cheadle says that he has now become an independent because of how Trump has infected his former party with his brand of toxic racism.

The 62-year-old real estate broker, who tells PBS that he has long supported the GOP’s pro-free market approach to the economy, says that the president has been transforming the GOP into a “pro-white” party rather than a party representing all Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

He says that his final straw was seeing the president tell four Congresswomen of color to “go back” to their home countries, despite the fact that all four are American citizens. He says he was also upset about the president’s attacks on Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

He also says he was dismayed by Republicans who defended Trump by falsely claiming that he was only attacking the Democratic lawmakers’ ideology.

“They were sidestepping the people of color issue and saying that, ‘No, it’s not racist,'” he said. “They were saying these people were socialists and communists. That’s what they were saying. And I thought this is a classic case of whites not seeing racism because they want to put blinders on and make it about something else.”

Cheadle drew national attention in 2016 when he attended a Trump rally and the future president pointed to him and said, “Look at my African-American over here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole interview here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Black man singled out by Trump as ‘my African-American’ bails on GOP over president’s racism

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

A black Republican who attended a Trump rally in 2016 and was infamously praised by then-candidate Donald Trump as "my African American" has left the GOP.

In an interview with PBS News, conservative Gregory Cheadle says that he has now become an independent because of how Trump has infected his former party with his brand of toxic racism.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans facing ‘a five-alarm fire’ in suburban districts they’ll need in 2020

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

Republicans won a narrow victory in Tuesday's special election in North Carolina, but their chances of retaking the House next year look bleak.

More than a dozen GOP lawmakers are retiring as President Donald Trump's unpopularity sinks even lower, with a possible recession on the horizon, and Republicans are headed into their annual retreat in a gloomy mood, reported Politico.

“I see an easy path for 12 pickup seats," said Rep. Mark Meadow (R-NC), head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. "It’s the last six that will be tough, and that actually runs through California. If we don’t pick up any in California, it will be virtually impossible.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Winery quickly changes its tune after facing a backlash for denying service to same-sex couples

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

Dezanea Reyes and her fiancée Alex Biddle hoped to get married at Viaggio Winery in Lodi, California. But when they tried to book the venue, they got a disturbing response from the owner, reports KCRA.

"While Viaggio Winery welcomes your business, we have never hosted a same-sex marriage,” the owner, Teri Lawrence, told them in an email. He added that he has “a very strong personal religious belief regarding marriage, which is for marriage to be between heterosexual couples only.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image