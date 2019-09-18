Quantcast
Connect with us

Black student attacked by two drunken white men screaming racial slurs at University of Arizona

Published

2 hours ago

on

Two white students at the University of Arizona are accused of a racist assault against a black student.

The victim said two men — later identified as Matthew Frazier and Matthew Rawlings — called him the N-word before attacking him Sept. 10 outside a residence hall, reported the Arizona Republic.

The men punched him in the head and kicked him after he fell to the ground, and the black man said they used racial slur about 10 times during the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim told police he didn’t know his assailants, and he initially wasn’t sure whether it was racially motivated.

Witnesses backed the victim’s story, and police arrested the suspects a short time later on misdemeanor assault charges.

Both suspects appeared to be intoxicated, police said.

The victim suffered “minor injuries” from the assault, including scrapes on his knuckles, elbow and knee.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The White House is now ‘furiously backpedaling’ after promoting gun background check legislation

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Will President Donald Trump support background checks on firearms sales? At this point, it’s not even clear if the White House has enough internal coherence to claim he even has any position at all on the matter.

News broke Wednesday morning, originally from the conservative Daily Caller reporter Amber Athey, that White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland, along with Attorney General Bill Barr, brought a proposal for expanded background checks modeled off the Manchin-Toomey bill to GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Did Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump break up over Iran?

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

It appears there is trouble in Warhawk paradise if Twitter is any indication.

A Twitter exchange between Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) and President Donald Trump are battling over the recent drone strike of the Saudi oil fields. Trump, Graham and the Saudis are all blaming Iran, but Japan said that there is no evidence that it was Iran.

Aaron Blake at the Washington Post noted that Trump and Graham have long been together on foreign policy issues, but something changed when it comes to Iran.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Accused child molester Roy Moore defends Brett Kavanaugh: ‘I too was the object of false allegations’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Accused child molester Roy Moore on Wednesday came to the defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault.

Moore's remarks came after The New York Times published accounts from a new book, which found that two of Kavanaugh's accusers were credible.

In a statement to the press, Moore defended Kavanaugh on Wednesday.

"I too was the subject of false allegations, but unlike Justice Kavanaugh and others who have suffered the ire of the left, I filed suit against my accusers and their conspirators," Moore said. "For over two years, I have not seen nor been able to question any of those who went on national television tol tell their false stories just 32 days before the election in December 2017, and ironically I have been sued for defamation for merely denying their false and malicious accusations."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image