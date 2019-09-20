Bombshell report confirms Trump ‘repeatedly pressed’ Ukrainian leader to probe Joe Biden’s family

A new report from the Wall Street Journal confirms that President Donald Trump over the summer “repeatedly pressed” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to WSJ, Trump asked Zelensky an estimated eight different times to launch a probe of Hunter Biden in a move aimed at crippling Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

“He told him that he should work with [Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani] on Biden, and that people in Washington wanted to know,” one of WSJ’s sources claims. According to this source, however, Trump on this phone call made no mention of foreign aid and didn’t offer Zelensky an explicit quid-pro-quo for his cooperation in investigating Biden.

Trump on Friday claimed that his summer call with the Ukrainian president was “totally appropriate,” but declined to discuss what was said during the call.

“It doesn’t matter what I discussed,” the president said, while also insisting that Biden and his family be investigated.