Bombshell report confirms Trump ‘repeatedly pressed’ Ukrainian leader to probe Joe Biden’s family

23 mins ago

A new report from the Wall Street Journal confirms that President Donald Trump over the summer “repeatedly pressed” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to WSJ, Trump asked Zelensky an estimated eight different times to launch a probe of Hunter Biden in a move aimed at crippling Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

“He told him that he should work with [Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani] on Biden, and that people in Washington wanted to know,” one of WSJ’s sources claims. According to this source, however, Trump on this phone call made no mention of foreign aid and didn’t offer Zelensky an explicit quid-pro-quo for his cooperation in investigating Biden.

Trump on Friday claimed that his summer call with the Ukrainian president was “totally appropriate,” but declined to discuss what was said during the call.

“It doesn’t matter what I discussed,” the president said, while also insisting that Biden and his family be investigated.


Bombshell report confirms Trump ‘repeatedly pressed’ Ukrainian leader to probe Joe Biden’s family

22 mins ago

September 20, 2019

Yale psychiatrist on what the whistleblower scandal reveals about Trump’s ‘self-defeating pathology’

48 mins ago

September 20, 2019

On Thursday, information emerged that a whistleblower in the intelligence community had officially submitted a complaint suggesting that President Donald Trump had had a compromising discussion with a foreign leader.

As the news circulated Friday, commentators raised the possibility that Trump had offered the president of Ukraine a stronger relationship in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden.

Raw Story spoke with Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee, who has studied the president's erratic behavior.

Lee is a forensic psychiatrist and violence expert at Yale School of Medicine. She has been consulting with the World Health Organization since 2002, has taught at Yale Law School since 2003, and is author of the textbook, “Violence.” In 2017, she held an ethics conference that led to the public-service book, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” and the World Mental Health Coalition. She also convened a panel to assess the president’s mental capacity and chairs a working group on a panel for performing presidential fitness-for-duty tests. She is hosting discussions on the need to speak about a president’s mental health at the Yale Law School and the School of Medicine this week.

‘Impeachment time’: Conservative columnist says Pelosi must end her caution if Trump-Ukraine scandal is true

2 hours ago

September 20, 2019

Conservative columnist Max Boot, like fellow anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson, had long supported House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) cautious approach when it comes to impeaching President Donald Trump.

But in his latest column, Boot argues that Pelosi cannot simply ignore the latest Trump scandal that involves allegedly strong-arming the Ukrainian government to help him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

"If the new scandal involving President Trump and Ukraine is as bad as it seems -- and that is, of course, a very big if at this early stage -- the House will have no choice but to impeach, consequences be damned," he writes.

