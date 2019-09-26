Quantcast
Connect with us

Boris Johnson loses in parliament — again

Published

27 mins ago

on

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered yet another setback on Thursday after MPs rejected a request to briefly suspend business for his party’s conference, highlighting the hostility he faces in parliament just weeks before Brexit.

In his seventh successive defeat in parliament, MPs voted to reject his call for three days off next week to hold his Conservative party’s annual conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament usually holds a recess during all the main party’s conferences, but tensions are currently at boiling point among MPs over Britain’s scheduled exit form the European Union next month.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful, as it had the effect of frustrating lawmakers ahead of the October 31 deadline.

MPs reconvened on Wednesday but, in a stormy session that evening, Johnson showed no contrition and instead vowed to press ahead with Brexit come what may.

His rhetoric sparked accusations — including from his own sister — of stoking divisions in a country still split over the 2016 referendum vote for Brexit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson told the BBC in response: “Tempers need to come down, and people need to come together.

“Because it’s only by getting Brexit done that you’ll lance the boil, as it were, of the current anxiety.”

Johnson was said to be “disappointed” by the vote not to allow conference recess, although party sources said it will still go ahead as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Tasteless’ remarks

Johnson only took office in July but his threat to leave the EU even without a divorce deal with Brussels has put him on a collision course with some MPs.

Most members of the House of Commons, where he no longer has a majority, fear a “no deal” exit would bring huge economic disruption.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a combative, three-hour debate on Wednesday evening, Johnson condemned the court ruling as “wrong” and accused MPs of betraying the Brexit referendum.

He repeatedly slammed parliament for passing a “surrender act” requiring him to seek to delay Brexit if he fails to reach a deal with the EU in time.

Johnson was asked to tone down his language by friends of Jo Cox, an anti-Brexit MP murdered by a Nazi sympathiser during the referendum campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he drew gasps by saying the best way to honour Cox’s memory would be “to get Brexit done”, while dismissing one female MP’s concerns as “humbug”.

Cox’s husband Brendan said the exchanges — which came amid a rising number of attacks against lawmakers on all sides — made him feel “a bit sick”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Johnson’s language was “indistinguishable from the far right” — and even his the premier’s sister Rachel said the remark about Cox was “tasteless”.

In the BBC interview, Johnson condemned threats against politicians, but said parliamentarians should be able to speak freely when debating crucial issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brussels talks Friday

Johnson met with Conservative MPs on Thursday before gathering his top ministers to discuss plans for conference, which starts on Sunday in Manchester.

The premier wants an election to break the parliamentary deadlock, which he believes he can win with his hardline stance on Brexit.

But opposition MPs will not support such a move until the threat of a “no deal” departure is removed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Downing Street says Johnson is now focused on getting an agreement with Brussels, which he hopes to agree with EU leaders when they meet on October 17/18.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay will hold talks Friday with EU negotiator Michel Barnier, while Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney will also travel to Brussels.

Johnson insists progress is being made in trying to rework the exit terms struck by his predecessor Theresa May, but rejected by the British parliament.

London has presented some technical papers on alternatives to the controversial backstop plan to keep open Britain’s border with Ireland after Brexit.

But the EU says it has not received any comprehensive proposals — and time is running out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are still waiting,” Barnier told reporters.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Life after Trump’: Paul Ryan is now ’embarrassed’ by the president — and is pushing Fox News to dump him

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Remember former House Speaker Paul Ryan? I don’t.

But a new report from Vanity Fair describing the chaos inside Fox News — where Ryan serves as a board member — reminded readers that he’s still something of a player in conservative politics. And according to the report, written by journalist Gabriel Sherman, Ryan is now, after having given up all his constitutional power, finally interested in standing up to the president.

The report describes the behind-the-scenes crisis emerging at Fox, which has been thrown into turmoil as the Democrats’ rapid impeachment push knocks the network off-kilter. Most dramatically, that disruption has played out in an on-air feud between hosts Shep Smith and Tucker Carlson. Sherman found that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace felt compelled to intervene and tell Smith to back off, though a spokesperson for the network denied this claim.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Boris Johnson loses in parliament — again

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered yet another setback on Thursday after MPs rejected a request to briefly suspend business for his party's conference, highlighting the hostility he faces in parliament just weeks before Brexit.

In his seventh successive defeat in parliament, MPs voted to reject his call for three days off next week to hold his Conservative party's annual conference.

Parliament usually holds a recess during all the main party's conferences, but tensions are currently at boiling point among MPs over Britain's scheduled exit form the European Union next month.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House trying to ‘push back’ against allegations of lawbreaking and coverup

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

The White House scrambled to "lock down" records of President Donald Trump's phone call pressing for Ukraine's interference in next year's US election, an incendiary whistleblower complaint released Thursday alleged, in the latest episode of an intensifying impeachment drama.

The complaint caps a stunning week of revelations that have put Trump's presidency in jeopardy, with his administration, the Justice Department and State Department all engulfed in the mushrooming scandal.

It alleges that White House officials said they had likely "witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain" in the July call with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image