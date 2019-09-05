Boris Johnson says he would ‘rather be dead in a ditch’ than delay Brexit
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Thursday he would never delay Britain’s exit from the European Union, due on October 31, saying he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than do so.
Asked if he could promise the British public that he would not go to Brussels and ask for another delay to Brexit, Johnson said: “Yes I can. I’d rather be dead in a ditch.”
“It achieves absolutely nothing. What on earth is the point of further delay,” he added, speaking at a police training centre in northern England.
Johnson said there must be an election so the British public can decide whether to leave the EU at the end of next month or remain in the bloc for longer.
“I don’t want an election at all but frankly I can’t see any other way” to end the Brexit impasse, Johnson said.
On Wednesday, lawmakers rejected Johnson’s bid to call an early election for October 15, and also made moves to stop him from taking Britain out of the EU on October 31 even if there is no deal with Brussels to pave the way.
Johnson said that legislation would “scupper our negotiating power” and hand control to the EU.
At the police academy in West Yorkshire on Thursday, the British leader said that whether the UK left the EU on October 31 “really should be a matter for the people of this country to decide”.
Fox News legal analyst predicts Republicans ‘will weep’ for allowing Trump to act like ‘a prince’
Fox News chief legal analyst Andrew Napolitano took aim at Congressional Republicans during his show Napolitano’s Chambers this Wednesday, accusing them of allowing President Trump to repeatedly violate the Constitution, paving the way for "tyranny" to rise.
Napolitano cited Trump's redirection of funds intended for the military towards the construction of 175 miles of new barriers on the nearly 2,000-mile wall along the US-Mexico border.
“After Congress expressly declined to give him that money, Trump signed into law – rather than vetoed – the legislation that denied him the funds he sought and then spent the money anyway,” Napolitano said.
WATCH: Iowa Republican urges senators to keep Social Security cuts hidden from public
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is running for reelection at the worst possible moment for her home state. President Donald Trump's trade war has left farmers clamoring for help. Then the president announced that he was giving ethanol waivers to oil companies, defying his ethanol pledge he made in 2016. Most recently, Trump announced that to pay for the tax cuts to the rich, he wants to cut Medicare and Social Security.
According to the Washington Post, Ernst is begging Republicans not to talk about the cuts to Medicare and Social Security in public as she heads into election season. The moment came during a town hall meeting as the senator was in her home state during the August Recess and was captured on video by trackers at the Democratic super PAC American Bridge.
CNN
CNN just destroyed Trump’s Hurricane Dorian response with an absolutely brutal chyron
CNN's Brianna Keilar on Thursday tore into President Donald Trump for fixating on justifying his false claims about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama at a time when the actual hurricane is costing people their homes and their lives.
During her show, Keilar reviewed the president's decision to quintuple down on his false claims on Sunday that Alabama was in real danger from the hurricane even though the storm has now moved on and is hammering the east coast.
Keilar took particular offense to Trump's now-infamous doctored weather map in which someone at the White House used a sharpie to expand the radius of Dorian's impact so it could include Alabama.