Quantcast
Connect with us

Boris Johnson was just dealt a major blow as he pushes a contentious Brexit strategy

Published

1 min ago

on

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a major rebuke by the House of Commons as it advanced legislation that could block the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

The bill requires Johnson to request another Brexit extension if he cannot obtain a deal with the European Union over the next few weeks, according to CNN. It was approved in the House of Commons by a vote of 329 to 300 in its initial phase and will now move to a final stage before being voted on later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. is currently scheduled to leave the EU on Oct. 31, but it has the right to request an extension that could allow for more time to hammer out a deal if approved at the European Union Council summit.

In response to the possibility of being unable to push Britain into a no-deal Brexit, Johnson threatened on Wednesday to call a snap election, although he may lack parliamentary support to do so.

“I don’t want an election, the public don’t want an election, but if the House votes for this bill tomorrow, the public will have to choose who goes to Brussels on Oct. 17 to sort this out and take this country forward,” Johnson said in a statement after Parliament’s vote to force the Brexit legislation forward on Tuesday.

On Monday, Johnson made it clear that he felt any legislation which prohibited him from a no-deal Brexit would tie his hands when he tried to negotiate with the EU.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we come to that Brexit deadline, I am encouraged by the progress we are making,” Johnson told reporters. “In the last few weeks ,the chances of a deal have been rising, I believe, for three reasons: They can see that we want a deal, they can see that we have a clear vision for our future relationship with the EU (something that has not always perhaps been the case) and they can see that we are utterly determined to strengthen our position by getting ready to come out regardless, come what may. But if there is one that can hold us back in these talks, it is the sense in Brussels that MPs may find some way to cancel the referendum or that tomorrow MPs will vote with Jeremy Corbyn for yet another pointless delay.”

He added, “I don’t think they will. I hope that they won’t. But if they do, they will plainly chop the legs out from under the U.K. position and make any further negotiation absolutely impossible. And so I say, to show our friends in Brussels that we are united in our purpose, MPs should vote with the government against Corbyn’s pointless delay. I want everybody to know there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay. We are leaving on the 31st of October, no ifs or buts. We will not accept any attempt to go back on our promises or scrub that referendum.”

Johnson’s policies regarding Brexit have proven divisive, with 21 members of his own Conservative Party set to be formally expelled after they voted against the prime minister, including Nicholas Soames, the grandson of Winston Churchill.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Muzzle Mitch’ McConnell loves free speech — except if it’s criticizing him: Columnist

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank lambasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for supporting "free speech" as it applies to billionaires spending unlimited money on elections — but not to private citizens criticizing him.

"McConnell, who styles himself a champion of free speech, has lately not been such a fan of free speech directed against him. The psychological boo-boos done to his thin skin have stirred him to hypocrisy," wrote Milbank. "On radio host (and Post contributor) Hugh Hewitt’s show this week, McConnell renewed his complaint that calling him Moscow Mitch is unacceptable — 'modern-day McCarthyism,' he said. 'You know, I can laugh about things like the Grim Reaper, but calling me Moscow Mitch is over the top.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump flails when a reporter presses him on the bogus weather map he shared: ‘I don’t know, I don’t know’

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

As with many stories about President Donald Trump, this one may toss you into a familiar cycle: first you laugh, then you cry, and then you fantasize about November 2020.

The president’s latest round of nonsense began on Sunday when he announced on Twitter that, among other southern states, Alabama “will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated” by Hurrican Dorian, which was making its way toward the East Coast.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1168174613827899393

Just shortly after that tweet, the National Weather Service branch in Birmingham, Alabama, refuted the president:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

This GOP governor is about to install a far-right reactionary after gutting oversight of judicial nominations

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have worked together to install a wave of new far-right ideologues in the federal courts. But at the state level, Republican officials are working just as hard to take over the judiciary, and nowhere is that truer than Arizona.

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) announced that he would be nominating Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery to the Arizona Supreme Court seat left by retiring Chief Justice Scott Bales — a deeply controversial decision, given that Montgomery is an extreme right-winger plagued by scandal.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image