Boris Johnson’s Brexit gambit just blew up in his face — now he has no working majority
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost his working majority in parliament on Tuesday when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.
Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month’s G7 summit.
“I have reached the conclusion that it is not possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament,” he said in a statement.
After a great deal of thought, I have reached the conclusion that it is no longer possible to serve my constituents’ and country’s best interests as a Conservative Member of Parliament. My letter to the Prime Minister: pic.twitter.com/0QreSbSdwR
— Dr Phillip Lee MP (@DrPhillipLeeMP) September 3, 2019
“This Conservative government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways. It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom.”
“The Liberal Democrats are delighted to announce that Bracknell MP Phillip Lee has joined the party,” the Lib Dems said in a statement.
Wedding venue apologizes for using Christian faith to ban interracial couples — but gay couples still not allowed
A white Mississippi wedding venue manager who was caught on camera claiming her Christian beliefs prohibited her from allowing an interracial couple or a same-sex couple to be married in her event hall is now apologizing, saying she misunderstood the Bible. But same-sex couples are apparently still excluded.
“First of all, we don’t do gay weddings or mixed race,” a Boone’s Camp Event Hall manager had told a woman wanting to book a wedding, in a video that went viral, “because of our Christian race, I mean, our Christian belief.”
How Trump’s trade war could shake a key constituency from the GOP coalition once and for all
For reasons of culture and political demographics, farmers have been some of the most reliably Republican voting groups in America for years. Indeed, farmers are one of the few groups of voters that have actually increased their support for President Donald Trump since he took office.
But as Never Trump conservative Jennifer Rubin wrote in a new column for the Washington Post on Tuesday, the president's trade war is testing farmers' support for the GOP — and if things do not change, it could jeopardize the entire party's grip on the bloc.