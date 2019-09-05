Quantcast
Boris Johnson’s brother quits government posts in Brexit debacle: ‘Torn between family loyalty and the national interest’

Published

1 min ago

on

Boris Johnson’s own brother has quit the government as the newly installed British prime minister’s political humiliation continues.

Jo Johnson, a Conservative party member of parliament since 2010, is stepping down and quitting his post as a minister in his brother’s government because he no longer can reconcile “family loyalty and the national interest,” reported The Daily Beast.

“It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for nine years and to serve as a minister under three prime ministers,” he wrote. “In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest—it’s an unresolvable tension and [it’s] time for others to take on my roles and MP and minister.”

The prime minister’s brother did not specifically reference Brexit in his resignation, but Jo Johnson is part of the pro-Europe wing of their party and has called for a second referendum to decide what to do about leaving the European Union.


Published

49 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

The National Rifle Association condemned Walmart after the retail giant announced it would stop selling ammunition that can be used in assault-style rifles and handguns.

Walmart had come under criticism over its response to the recent mass shooting at a store in El Paso, Texas. At first the chain announced it would ban violent video game displays but continue to sell guns. On Tuesday, CEO Doug McMillon announced that the retailer would discontinue selling certain types of ammo but would continue to sell deer rifles and shotguns.

Published

54 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

This was supposed to be the year Medicaid expansion finally happened in Kansas.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, elected in November, had run on the issue. She triumphed in a state that had gone for Trump in 2016 by more than 20 percentage points and replaced a Republican governor who had vetoed a previous expansion bill.

Approximately 130,000 low-income people—roughly 4.5% of the 2.9 million people in the state—would be newly eligible for health insurance under the expansion, which is possible because of the federal Affordable Care Act.

But, this time around, a bill to enact Medicaid expansion never even got to the Senate floor, even though the new governor and a newly empowered coalition of Democratic and moderate Republican legislators supported it.

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is still trying to prove his tweet claiming Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian wasn't false, and he just went to extraordinary lengths to perpetuate his lie. The only problem now: it turns out he now may have broken the law.

On Sunday Trump posted this erroneous tweet:

In addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!

