Brian Williams compares Corey Lewandowski’s opening statement to the North Korean news lady

MSNBC host Brian Williams on Tuesday noted the similarities between former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and North Korean news anchor Ri Chun Hee.

“Corey Lewandowski, the former Trump campaign manager who is now considering a Senate run in New Hampshire, testified before the House Judiciary Committee today,” Williams reported. “It is likely his North Korean anchorwoman-quality opening remarks were meant were one viewer (Donald Trump).”

Ri, who has earned the nickname “Pink Lady,” is known for her enthusiastic reading of government-approved news.

Watch the video below from MSNBC.