Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Republican charged after winning GOP primary — by spreading opponent’s expunged arrest

Published

9 mins ago

on

Authorities in New Jersey have charged a sitting Republican mayor with winning her GOP primary by illegally spreading information on her opponent.

“Hamilton Mayor Kelly Yaede and her campaign manager have been charged with publicly releasing an opponent’s years-ago and now expunged arrest by posting it on a campaign blog ahead of the June Republican primary, which she won,” NJ.com reported Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Authorities say Yaede’s campaign manager, Dan Scharfenberger, was the blog’s administrator, and he and Yaede controlled the blog’s content – even though her campaign has said publicly they had no idea who was behind the online site,” the publication reported. “The charges come from an investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, which filed the disorderly person offenses in Hamilton Municipal Court, the office said.”

“It’s vindication for me and my campaign for all the dirt they threw at me during the campaign,” David Henderson, the victim, said.

Yaede is facing Hamilton Council President Jeffrey Martin, a Democrat, in the November general election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Republican charged after winning GOP primary — by spreading opponent’s expunged arrest

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

Authorities in New Jersey have charged a sitting Republican mayor with winning her GOP primary by illegally spreading information on her opponent.

“Hamilton Mayor Kelly Yaede and her campaign manager have been charged with publicly releasing an opponent’s years-ago and now expunged arrest by posting it on a campaign blog ahead of the June Republican primary, which she won,” NJ.com reported Tuesday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I thought that was very Satanic’: Fox News guest whines about 2020 candidate talking about white supremacy

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

Satan was invoked on Fox News on Tuesday as a guest whined about a Democratic presidential candidate campaigning against white supremacy in the age of Donald Trump.

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham was joined by right-wing activist Austen “Fleccas” Fletcher for a segment that was essentially whataboutism – the logical fallacy often used to deflect attention away from pressing needs by people suggesting something else is discussed instead.

Fleccas attacked Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) -- while denying there can be racism in America because he had visited Newark and did not see any neo-Nazis.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Late-night comedians destroy Trump for his cluelessness about Hurricane Dorian

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was ridiculed by late-night comics on Tuesday as they returned to the airwaves after the Labor Day holiday.

One common theme in the jabs was Trump's cluelessness about Hurricane Dorian.

Trump spent the long weekend golfing as the storm approached.

When not playing golf, Trump got in a public fight with the National Weather Service over his false claim that Hurricane Dorian threatened Alabama -- and lashed out at the press for correctly reporting what he had said.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image