Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Trump fundraising crony may face prosecution for tax ‘misrepresentations’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Todd Ricketts, the co-owner of the Chicago Cubs who is also the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee and the Trump Victory Committee, has been caught making “misrepresentations” on his taxes and now may face prosecution.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Cook County Board of Review has referred its investigation into Ricketts’s taxes to the state’s attorney, which can compel Ricketts and attorney James FortCamp to testify under oath.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board noted in its referral that while it “does not have sufficient evidence to establish” that Ricketts “knowingly misled” officials in his tax filings, it also said that it did not have the proper legal authority to make a final determination on the matter.

The investigation into Ricketts stems from a Tribune investigation that found the RNC finance chairman paid property taxes on his 5,000-square-foot North Shore house by basing its net worth on a property assessment of an older, smaller house that used to be on the property and that Ricketts tore down to build his current house.

Ricketts has admitted that he used assessments from the old house in his tax filings, but he has insisted that this was an accidental oversight and not a deliberate attempt to get out of paying his proper share of taxes.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Architect of Trump’s Mideast peace plan leaving Kushner’s White House team

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's architect for the Middle East peace process is leaving the White House to return to the private sector.

Jason Greenblatt, a key member of the White House "peace team" with Jared Kushner, will remain in the administration long enough to launch the political component of a peace plan shortly after the Sept. 17 elections, reported Axios.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to have worked in the White House for over two and a half years under the leadership of President Trump," Greenblatt said in a statement. "I am incredibly grateful to have been part of a team that drafted a vision for peace. This vision has the potential to vastly improve the lives of millions of Israelis, Palestinians and others in the region."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The GOP will always be stuck with Trump — even if he loses big in 2020: conservative columnist

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

Current polls show that President Donald Trump is still historically unpopular and CNN polling expert Harry Enten has found that the president is in a "historically bad" position for an incumbent facing reelection in just over a year.

The conventional wisdom is that the Republican Party will quickly try to move on from Trump's presidency should he go down in defeat next year -- but Washington Examiner columnist Philip Klein makes a compelling case that the GOP will not be able to wash their hands of Trump no matter how hard they try.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Trump fundraising crony may face prosecution for tax ‘misrepresentations’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

Todd Ricketts, the co-owner of the Chicago Cubs who is also the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee and the Trump Victory Committee, has been caught making "misrepresentations" on his taxes and now may face prosecution.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Cook County Board of Review has referred its investigation into Ricketts's taxes to the state’s attorney, which can compel Ricketts and attorney James FortCamp to testify under oath.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image