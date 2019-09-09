Quantcast
Connect with us

Chrissy Teigen absolutely obliterates Trump after he calls her John Legend’s ‘filthy mouthed wife’

Published

3 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the couple appeared on an MSNBC town hall on criminal justice — and thousands of other social media users hurled mockery at him.

The president was apparently angered that Teigen and Legend, as well as host Lester Holt, failed to credit him with signing what’s known as the First Step Act, and he attacked the two men by name but failed to tag Teigen — a Twitter celebrity with 11.5 million followers.

Teigen mocked Trump as a “pussy ass bitch president” for keeping her Twitter handle out of the attack, and other Twitter users piled on.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Panicky Trump scrambles to distance himself from Pence-Air Force travel scandals: ‘NOTHING TO DO WITH ME’

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

President Donald Trump scrambled away from a pair of government travel scandals that have fallen under investigation.

House Democrats will investigate Vice President Mike Pence's visit to a Trump-owned golf resort in Doonberg, Ireland, and the U.S. Air Force is investigating overnight by flight crews at a Trump-owned property in Scotland.

The president tweeted out a pair of denials after the burgeoning scandals were widely covered Monday morning on cable TV news.

I know nothing about an Air Force plane landing at an airport (which I do not own and have nothing to do with) near Turnberry Resort (which I do own) in Scotland, and filling up with fuel, with the crew staying overnight at Turnberry (they have good taste!). NOTHING TO DO WITH ME

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jerry Falwell Jr sends racy photos of his wife to Liberty University officials — and rants about his penis size: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

Insiders revealed their discomfort with Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. discussing his sex life in graphic detail, and their suspicions about a sweetheart real estate deal struck with a personal trainer.

Falwell is “very, very vocal” about his sex life, according to multiple current and former university employees and officials,reported Brandon Ambrosino for Politico.

One senior university official, who has since left Liberty, told Ambrosino about a car ride he took with Falwell about a decade ago.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Deliberate treachery’: Internet outraged at Trump’s mishandling of intel that led to US spy’s extraction from Russia

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

A CNN report that Donald Trump's mishandling of secret intelligence put a spy in Russia in danger has outraged Twitter commenters, with one person calling the president's actions" deliberate treachery."

According to the report, "A person directly involved in the discussions said that the removal of the Russian was driven, in part, by concerns that President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image