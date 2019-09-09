Chrissy Teigen absolutely obliterates Trump after he calls her John Legend’s ‘filthy mouthed wife’

President Donald Trump lashed out at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after the couple appeared on an MSNBC town hall on criminal justice — and thousands of other social media users hurled mockery at him.

The president was apparently angered that Teigen and Legend, as well as host Lester Holt, failed to credit him with signing what’s known as the First Step Act, and he attacked the two men by name but failed to tag Teigen — a Twitter celebrity with 11.5 million followers.

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed. "Anchor"@LesterHoltNBC doesn't even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Teigen mocked Trump as a “pussy ass bitch president” for keeping her Twitter handle out of the attack, and other Twitter users piled on.

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day pic.twitter.com/ZFZHJYrDPG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

#filthymouthedwife is allowed to trend by Twitter, but #PresidentPussyAssBitch isn't. — Risky Liberal (@RiskyLiberal) September 9, 2019

I have no plans on getting married in this lifetime but, if I did, I most certainly would be a #filthymouthedwife pic.twitter.com/y7t6L8e0wN — Charlie Oliver (@itscomplicated) September 9, 2019

So #presidentPussyAssBitch is just mad Chrissy Teigen wouldn't share her recipes with him for his tea party with the Taliban.#TeamChrissy — Staci (@StaciUC) September 9, 2019

#filthymouthedwife I think he fantasizes about @chrissyteigen ‘s mouth a bit too much — Joy (@Humblehollow) September 9, 2019

WTF did Melanie do this time? #filthymouthedwife — Barrel Eye (@barrel_eye) September 9, 2019

This exchange between Chrissy Teigen and #PresidentPussyAssBitch should be placed in the Smithsonian because it's a very important part of our history as a people. pic.twitter.com/O0gwa8w1YM — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 9, 2019

My husband would be #1 customer for this line of products #filthymouthedwife — Alicia Pettus, M.D., R.A., N.D. (@AdornbyAli) September 9, 2019