Christian leader scorched for saying you can’t be ‘human’ if you don’t have kids: ‘So Jesus wasn’t human?
According to a recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll, more and more young Americans are putting less and less emphasis on traditional values such as religion, patriotism, and having children. Responding to the poll, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary president Albert Mohler wrote a blog post arguing that having children is the definition of being “human.” Now, he’s the target of a wave of internet mockery.
Mohler tweeted out a link to the post with a highlight that read: “Americans are basically, by the millions, giving up on the fact that to be human is to be a parent, eventually to take on that responsibility to get married and have children, to take on the responsibility of passing on civilization itself.”
In the comment thread that developed below Mohler’s tweet, people reminded him that his take doesn’t quite measure up to the bible’s standards, or reality’s standards for that matter:
1) Paul extolled remaining single as optimal for serving God
2) Some people are incapable of having children & you’ve just injured them more deeply
3) Your position is neither biblical nor sensical. Its only apparent purpose seems to be to support an abiblical cultural agenda.
I am 49, unmarried and if I do get married in years to come, my future wife will likely be too old to have children. Would we be obliged to adopt in order to be human?
So Jesus wasn’t human? pic.twitter.com/S2ISwTQqDY
I read the whole thing just to be sure. You’re preaching the same breeding and nationalism doctrine the Nazis did. I know you’re not ignorant of history so this must be willful sin on your part. I’ll pray for your repentance and for those you mislead.
Apparently you’ve never met anyone struggling with infertility. Or someone who has been abused and can’t trust anyone enough to get married. I would say I can’t believe the tone deafness of this statement, but it probably falls right in line with the patriarchy of the SBC.
I love much of what you say, but I think a 33-year-old single, childless man from Nazareth might take exception to this.
Writing for the Friendly Atheist, Hemant Mehta pointed out that Mohler is forgetting a key component that contributes to young people holding off on procreating.
“Mohler, who runs a school, seems unaware that many people, particularly millennials, are facing crippling student loan debt and a shortage of stable long-term jobs,” Mehta writes. “Consequently, it’s harder to buy property or invest in the future or set up a life that’s conducive for having children. (Also: Our political climate and the environment don’t exactly inspire people to bring new life into the world.) Who can blame them for being jaded about parenthood?”
Featured image: Albert Mohler/Southern Seminary
Former pastor of anti-gay church slapped with 8-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting 14-year-old boy
A retired pastor from Iowa has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old boy he met on a gay dating app, Queerty reports.
David Holmes, who is 82, first came in contact with the boy back in 2017 and later met up with him in a parking garage, where the two reportedly engaged in oral sex.
According to prosecutor Don Kleine, the boy likely wasn't Holmes' only victim.
“You wouldn’t think this would just happen one time for someone that age to prey on a young person and to be involved in social media in the way that they were,” he said.
Did Trump just violate a federal law to avoid admitting he was wrong about Hurricane Dorian striking Alabama?
President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered an update on his administration's response to Hurricane Dorian in which he used a map that was altered to back up the president's earlier false claim about the storm striking Alabama.
As seen in the photo above, Trump seems to have used a black sharpie to extend the radius of Hurricane Dorian's impact to include Alabama.
Trump earlier this week falsely claimed that forecasts showed Dorian would be slamming into Alabama, which forced the National Weather Service to put out a statement to reassure Alabama residents that they were not in danger of being hit.
CNN
White House ‘in damage control’ mode as Trump panics that former aide will reveal secrets: CNN
President Trump's former assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, left the job after she reportedly shared unflattering information about Donald Trump's kids with reporters.
Trump claims to have forgiven her for the indiscretion, tweeting that Westerhout had “called me yesterday to apologize. … I fully understood and forgave her!” Among other things, the 28-year-old said that she had a closer relationship with the president than his daughter, Ivanka, and that Trump thought his younger daughter Tiffany was overweight.
On Wednesday, CNN reported that the White House is scrambling to get Westerhout a new gig, in the hopes that she won't write a tell-all book, as many past Trump associates have.