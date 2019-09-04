Christian leader scorched for saying you can’t be ‘human’ if you don’t have kids: ‘So Jesus wasn’t human?

According to a recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll, more and more young Americans are putting less and less emphasis on traditional values such as religion, patriotism, and having children. Responding to the poll, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary president Albert Mohler wrote a blog post arguing that having children is the definition of being “human.” Now, he’s the target of a wave of internet mockery.

Mohler tweeted out a link to the post with a highlight that read: “Americans are basically, by the millions, giving up on the fact that to be human is to be a parent, eventually to take on that responsibility to get married and have children, to take on the responsibility of passing on civilization itself.”

In the comment thread that developed below Mohler’s tweet, people reminded him that his take doesn’t quite measure up to the bible’s standards, or reality’s standards for that matter:

1) Paul extolled remaining single as optimal for serving God

2) Some people are incapable of having children & you’ve just injured them more deeply

3) Your position is neither biblical nor sensical. Its only apparent purpose seems to be to support an abiblical cultural agenda. — C. ‘19 (@Steampunkchem) August 28, 2019

I am 49, unmarried and if I do get married in years to come, my future wife will likely be too old to have children. Would we be obliged to adopt in order to be human? — Robert Payne (@paynenotes1) August 27, 2019

I read the whole thing just to be sure. You’re preaching the same breeding and nationalism doctrine the Nazis did. I know you’re not ignorant of history so this must be willful sin on your part. I’ll pray for your repentance and for those you mislead. — Sarah Adams (@SarahJoyAdams) August 28, 2019

Apparently you’ve never met anyone struggling with infertility. Or someone who has been abused and can’t trust anyone enough to get married. I would say I can’t believe the tone deafness of this statement, but it probably falls right in line with the patriarchy of the SBC. — Kim Bone Brewer (@feistypastor) August 28, 2019

I love much of what you say, but I think a 33-year-old single, childless man from Nazareth might take exception to this. — Matt Bell (@matt7738) August 28, 2019

Writing for the Friendly Atheist, Hemant Mehta pointed out that Mohler is forgetting a key component that contributes to young people holding off on procreating.

“Mohler, who runs a school, seems unaware that many people, particularly millennials, are facing crippling student loan debt and a shortage of stable long-term jobs,” Mehta writes. “Consequently, it’s harder to buy property or invest in the future or set up a life that’s conducive for having children. (Also: Our political climate and the environment don’t exactly inspire people to bring new life into the world.) Who can blame them for being jaded about parenthood?”

