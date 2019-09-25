Climate striker Greta Thunberg wins Swedish rights prize
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday won the Right Livelihood Award, sometimes called the “alternative Nobel Prize”, the jury for the Swedish human rights prize said.
Thunberg was honoured “for inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts,” the Right Livelihood Foundation said in a statement.
“Her resolve to not put up with the looming climate disaster has inspired millions of peers to also raise their voices and demand immediate climate action,” it added.
Thunberg’s global climate movement “Fridays for Future” began in August 2018 when she started sitting alone outside Sweden’s parliament with her now iconic sign reading “school strike for the climate”.
The message has struck a chord with youths around the world. Last Friday, an estimated four million plus people took to the streets in over 150 countries to join the “Global Climate Strike” protest, demanding action from politicians against climate disaster.
This year’s Right Livelihood Award also honours three others, including Sahrawi human rights activist Aminatou Haidar “for her steadfast non-violent action, despite imprisonment and torture, in pursuit of justice and self-determination for the people of Western Sahara”.
Lawyer Guo Jianmei received the award for her “pioneering and persistent work” for women’s rights in China.
The Brazilian Hutukara Yanomami Association and its leader Davi Kopenawa were also honoured for their “courageous determination to protect the forests and biodiversity of the Amazon, and the lands and culture of its indigenous peoples.”
The Right Livelihood Award was created in 1980 by Swedish-German philatelist Jakob von Uexkull after the Nobel Foundation behind the Nobel Prizes refused to create awards honouring efforts in the fields of the environment and international development.
The award consists of a cash prize of one million Swedish kronor ($103,000 or 94,000 euro) for each laureate, meant to support the recipient’s work.
Opera star Placido Domingo withdraws from all future Met performances
Placido Domingo, the legendary opera singer facing myriad sexual harassment accusations, is withdrawing from all future performances at New York's Metropolitan Opera, both he and the institution announced Tuesday.
The 11th-hour decision comes just one night before the 78-year-old Spaniard dubbed the "King of Opera" was scheduled to perform the title role in the Met's sold-out first production of "Macbeth."
"Placido Domingo has agreed to withdraw from all future performances at the Met, effective immediately," the opera said in a statement obtained by AFP, saying that the bankable star agreed "that he needed to step down."
The Trump-Kushner peace plan could be a victim of the messy Israeli election
Donald Trump’s much-ballyhooed bromance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin (Bibi) Netanyahu is on the rocks because Netanyahu’s Likud party failed for a second time this year to win enough votes to secure his political future, throwing Israeli politics into indefinite disarray.
Trump—hater of non-winners—had no problem quickly throwing his one-time bestie under the bus. He reportedly didn’t bother to call Netanyahu after his initial defeat and told reporters tersely, “Look, our relationship is with Israel. We’ll see what happens.”
Trump suffers late night Twitter meltdown after Democrats launch impeachment inquiry
President Donald Trump took to his favorite social networking platform late on Tuesday evening -- after House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Democrats were launching an impeachment inquiry.
Trump praised multiple Republicans who appeared on Fox News to defend the president. During the Trump era, the network has been ridiculed as "state media" for echoing White House talking points.
Shortly before 11 p.m. Eastern, Trump praised an appearance by far-right lawyer Joe DiGenova on the Tucker Carlson show.