Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN host slams conservatives on 9/11 for trying to make America forget about deadly right-wing terrorists

Published

2 hours ago

on

During a “Reality Check” segment on CNN’s “New Day,” fact-checker John Avlon used the anniversary of the 9/11 attack to note that more Americans have been killed by domestic terrorists in the years since that day 18 years ago.

According to the CNN regular, “For many Americans, there is an absence of memory about 9/11. But for others it persists because of the memory of absence. Even this year we’ve seen first responders have to fight for health benefits they were promised by politicians who swore they would never forget, aided by a comedian who was just trying to give back a fraction of what they sacrificed for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting, “We’ve seen a president from New York float the truly awful idea of hosting terrorists at Camp David,” Avlon documented the rash of domestic terrorist attacks in the United States since 9/11, before making the case that not enough is being done about homegrown attacks.

“In the past year we’ve also been forced to confront a growing threat of from another form of violent extremism: white nationalist terrorism,” he lectured. “We’ve seen the deadliest attack targeting U.S. Latinos in a Walmart in El Paso. We’ve seen an attack on a synagogue near San Diego, which followed the Tree of Life attack in Pittsburgh — the largest massacre of Jewish Americans in our history… And that’s not including the would-be attacks we’ve seen thwarted by law enforcement like the arrest of an Ohio man who threatened a Jewish community center.”

“Here’s a startling statistic,” he continued. ” Since 9/11, right-wing
terrorists have killed more people in the united states than jihadist terrorists. There are some folks for their own political purposes would like to keep the focus only on one form of violence than others. That would be unwise, because we don’t have the luxury of choosing which threats we face.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani gets ripped to shreds for sharing ominous ‘ode to fascism’ video on 9/11

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani marked the 18th anniversary of 9/11 by sharing an excerpt from a clothing commercial -- and other social media users recoiled in horror.

Clothing manufacturer Grunt Style -- which sells "patriotic" apparel celebrating police, military and violence -- produced an ad last year the company says was intended for the Super Bowl that shows a police officer marching against anti-fascist demonstrators.

"This commercial shows what we stand for," the company says in a statement posted with the video. "We support our military. We support the police. We support everyone's right to protest. Protest peacefully."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Cybercrime expert blows up Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘totally insane’ claim that he’s the victim of a vast conspiracy

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Trump-loving Liberty University chief Jerry Falwell Jr. is now claiming that he's the victim of a "criminal" smear campaign being conducted by disgruntled former employees -- but one cybercrime expert thinks Falwell's new conspiracy theory doesn't hold any water.

Earlier this week, Falwell said that he has asked the FBI to investigate whether former employees illegally leaked out internal emails that supposedly are the property of Liberty University in an effort to make him look bad.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The big fail: The unlikely rise and welcome fall of John Bolton

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

When John Bolton was named as Donald Trump's national security adviser I was as stunned as anyone. After all, he's well known as a man who wants to blow up the world while Trump is a man who thinks he can bring world peace by offering condo development deals to dictators and terrorists. They didn't seem like a good match. I did, however, think they might find a meeting of the minds under certain circumstances. After all, if a war were to happen, they share a similar philosophy about how it should be fought:

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image