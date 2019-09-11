CNN host slaps down GOP’s Dan Bishop for portraying himself as the underdog in NC special election

Appearing on CNN the morning after he won a close special election for a House seat representing North Carolina in Congress, GOP lawmaker Dan Bishop got a reality check from CNN’s John Berman after he boasted about what he called his come-from-behind victory.
According to Bishop, who squeaked out a narrow victory over Democrat Dan McCready in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District race on Tuesday, he felt his election was a big deal because he started so far behind his Democratic challenger.
“I’ve only been in six months,” Bishop stated about the special election being re-held over evidence of voter fraud in last November’s midterm election. “Really, in just six weeks we had a level playing field with the campaign on the other side that 10 to 12 million dollars from the outside seeking to flip the seat.”
“We were far behind, we were making progress, but the president and Vice President Mike Pence coming in, I think put us over the top,” Bishop asserted.
“Just one point of clarification,” Berman interrupted. “People call it a Republican district because it is. I mean, it’s been in Republican hands since the 60s, and President Trump won it by 12 points in 2016.”
“It is a district that is consistently, and easily, gone towards Republicans,” the CNN host added.
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.