CNN panel explodes at Texas governor for hiding mass shooting details with pathetic press conference

Published

6 hours ago

on

Appearing on CNN after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) held center-stage at a press conference that was long on political posturing and short on details on the white Texas man who went on a mass shooting spree on Saturday — terrorism expert Juliette Kayyem was appalled at what was offered up to the public.

Speaking with host Fredricka Whitfield, Kayyem seemed genuinely stunned by the press conference that was dominated by the Republican governor who seemed more interested in the politics of the shooting and was bizarrely lavished with extended applause when he concluded his comments.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Kayyem admitted when asked for comment. “This was a law enforcement press conference. It was supposed to disclose information relevant to the public and the media who could then determine what’s relevant.”

“We have a debate here at CNN, I get it, about whether we name a terrorist or a white supremacist,” she continued. “That is a different debate about whether a public official, who knows the name of the person, is willing to disclose publically before a global audience.”

Kayyem also noted that police officials didn’t even do the bare minimum of disclosing what type of weapon was used until asked by the press.

“Who is the person and how did they do it?” she insisted. “This is what the job is for public officials. Instead, it was a lot of praise, I get that, that’s important I’ve worked with first responders all my career. It was a lot of praise, a lot of focus on the response and a lot of weird fatalism.”

“The FBI guy, the governor, the police chief, all about ‘we’ll be here again, we’ll be here to support each other,'” she continued. “As if we have no control over what is happening in this country with these guns.”

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Police never responded when neighbor of Odessa, Texas shooter called to report him last month

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

The Odessa, Texas mass shooter was accused of threatening his neighbor last month with a rifle.

According to a CNN report, Veronica Alonzo said that the 36-year-old gunman, who killed seven people and injured 22, would frequently shoot out of a structure on top of his house.

She explained that he would often shoot at animals in his yard and retrieve them after they were dead.

Last month, however, she was forced to call the police, out of fear. She said that because the location doesn't show up on GPS, police never responded.

How corporate-friendly bankruptcy laws keep protesting miners from being paid: ‘That train leaves, we ain’t got nothing’

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

Bankruptcy laws in the United States have grown so corporate-friendly that if a company goes belly-up, employees are going to be the real losers. Such is the case in Kentucky, where coal miners are preventing a train of coal from moving by holding a sit-in on the railroad tracks.

A Washington Post interview with the Blackjewel miners revealed the heartbreaking realities of families who had their salaries taken from their account and haven't been paid for their work. Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy as the coal industry is slowly falling to cheaper options in the free markets.

Here’s how much you’re paying for Trump’s trade war

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has claimed multiple times that Americans aren't the ones footing the bill for his trade war; it's China. It's unclear where exactly they came up with that conclusion, but it's a false one.

The 15 percent U.S. taxes apply to approximately $112 billion of Chinese imports, ABC News explained in a Sunday report. "All told, more than two-thirds of the consumer goods the United States imports from China now face higher taxes. The administration had largely avoided hitting consumer items in its earlier rounds of tariff increases."

