CNN’s Tapper grills Pompeo for plan to bring Taliban to Camp David when they’re still celebrating 9/11

A persistent Jake Tapper grilled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday over an aborted secret plan to bring Taliban leaders to Camp David to meet with Donald Trump, pointing out just weeks ago those same leaders were praising the 9/11 attacks on America.
Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the Trump adninistration official sidestepped questions about when he learned about the now-cancelled Taliban visit to the U.S. that Trump revealed in a tweet late Saturday night.
With Pompeo not being forthcoming, Tapper moved on to asking Pompeo what the president was thinking by hosting the extremist Taliban leaders at Camp David during the same week when the country will be in the midst of remembrances of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“It was just a week weeks ago, I’m sure you’re aware, the Taliban put out a video reiterating their support for the 9/11 attacks, blaming the 9/11 attacks on the use and foreign policy,” Tapper stated. ” I guess the question would be: here’s an organization that still supports 9/11. Still believes that the United States was to blame that we brought that on ourselves. Why bring people like that to Camp David? I understand why you want to negotiate for peace but why bring people like that to Camp David? ”
“Jake, we’re trying to get this accomplished. The American people are demanding it for almost two decades,” Pompeo parried before relating a story about meeting with a family grieving over the recent loss of a family member in Afghanistan.
“What about you, what did you think?” Tapper persisted. “Did you have any problem with the Taliban being invited to Camp David? You’re an Army veteran. I can’t help but think if a Democratic president had talked about having the Taliban come to Camp David to negotiate a peace process that was not already a done deal, that you as a congressman, as a soldier, as a veteran, as a West Point graduate, that you would be rather upset.”
“Jake, you’re just wrong about that,” Pompeo shot back. “I have been fully supportive of this effort, the direction we’ve taken at the State Department, the effort President Trump has given us, the guidance to go deliver on something that I think is important, and the timing is just right.”
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
According to Politico, Trump 2020 head Brad Parscale threw his full support behind the idea that the Trump family is on the verge of becoming a dynasty.
“The Trumps will be a dynasty that will last for decades, propelling the Republican Party into a new party,” Parscale told the approximately 1000 attendees at the convention. “One that will adapt to changing cultures. One must continue to adapt while keeping the conservative values that we believe in.”
While White House reporters investigate who added a Sharpie line to a hurricane map, a huge global story is developing that bodes badly for the economic welfare of Americans for decades to come.
China is using Trump’s gratuitous trade war to expand its economic, diplomatic and military influence. And it is succeeding, diminishing America’s influence, especially in the Western Pacific and India. The long-term cost to America in lost opportunities and ultimately diminished economic growth will be catastrophic.
In 2018, the International Energy Agency (IEA) made a prediction that had the potential to disrupt the auto industry: by 2030, there would be nearly 125 million electric vehicles owned by people around the world, they said. That was a significant increase compared to the 3.1 million electric vehicles globally owned in 2017.
“The uptake of electric vehicles is still largely driven by the policy environment,” the IEA said in the report. “The 10 leading countries in electric vehicle adoption all have a range of policies in place to promote the uptake of electric cars.”