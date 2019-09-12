Quantcast
‘Cool story bro’: Jerry Falwell Jr drowned in mockery for using 9/11 to brag about meeting Don Henley

Published

1 min ago

on

Jerry Falwell Jr. marked the 18th anniversary of 9/11 by bragging about meeting singer Don Henley — and other social media users poured on the mockery.

The Liberty University president has been the subject of a series of salacious reports this week about his personal life and self-dealing, and he interrupted his denials about partying at nightclubs to boast about an Eagles concert he attended after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Falwell claimed he attended the first performance of “Hole in the World,” written by Henley in response to the terrorist attacks, and then bragged about meeting the rock legend afterward.

“We attended an Eagles concert when Hole in the World written in honor of the victims of 9/11 was 1st sung,” Falwell tweeted. “I told Don Henley in person it was a Christian song – until we learn to love one another we will never reach the Promised Land. God bless the victims’ families & 1st responders.”

Other Twitter users were unimpressed.


