‘Cool story bro’: Jerry Falwell Jr drowned in mockery for using 9/11 to brag about meeting Don Henley

Jerry Falwell Jr. marked the 18th anniversary of 9/11 by bragging about meeting singer Don Henley — and other social media users poured on the mockery.

The Liberty University president has been the subject of a series of salacious reports this week about his personal life and self-dealing, and he interrupted his denials about partying at nightclubs to boast about an Eagles concert he attended after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Falwell claimed he attended the first performance of “Hole in the World,” written by Henley in response to the terrorist attacks, and then bragged about meeting the rock legend afterward.

“We attended an Eagles concert when Hole in the World written in honor of the victims of 9/11 was 1st sung,” Falwell tweeted. “I told Don Henley in person it was a Christian song – until we learn to love one another we will never reach the Promised Land. God bless the victims’ families & 1st responders.”

We attended an Eagles concert when Hole in the World written in honor of the victims of 9/11 was 1st sung.I told Don Henley in person it was a Christian song-until we learn to love one another we will never reach the Promised Land. God bless the victims’ families & 1st responders — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) September 11, 2019

Other Twitter users were unimpressed.

Cool story bro. — Mac Cramer (@SleepyNBA) September 11, 2019

Keep tweeting through it Jerry. We’re all watching you implode in real time, and we’re here for it. — Senior Fellow (@rubashov_) September 11, 2019

Going to an eagles concert doesn’t make you anymore likable — Todd Hartley (@thart81) September 11, 2019

Bro i dislike you — flik (@lukelukecoolJ) September 11, 2019

Yeah, not what Henley's meaning was. But, you keep doing you Jerry. — Tammi ☯️ 🌊 (@TammiTaylor) September 11, 2019

I hope you didn't dance or drink — thome press (@PressThome) September 11, 2019

Don Henley is so much sexier than a pool boy. Did you get an autographed picture to uh, … swoon over? — Kathleen Marie🌊🐾💙 (@bohemianmuse727) September 12, 2019

I can’t tell if the point of this tweet is about the victims and first responders, or about how you talked to Don Henley. — D.B.L. Marino (@danbarlinmar) September 11, 2019

I'm positive Don Henley doesn't like you. — Edward J. Dickman Esq (@IHateMusic78) September 11, 2019

" I told the artist what the purpose of his song is " — Matty NoNo (@MMnotine) September 12, 2019

Have you become unraveled? — Daniel F. McElhatton (@dfmcelhatton) September 11, 2019

How much did you drink that night? — Stephen Schiefer (@Schiefer4) September 12, 2019

TRANSLATION: I like music so pay no mind of those pics of me at a Miami Circuit Party — Ms. Anne Thropic (@AThropic) September 11, 2019