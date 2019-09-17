Corey Lewandowski was ‘trapped’ by Democrats — he should have declared the Fifth: Ex-US Attorney
Former U.S. Attorney John Flannery told MSNBC that top aide to President Donald Trump, Corey Lewandowski, was trapped by Democrats during his testimony Tuesday.
During a panel discussion as the hearing continued, Flannery explained that Lewandowski should have pleaded the Fifth Amendment privilege because he ultimately trapped himself.
“I don’t think he was wily and effective and I thought he wore down toward the end,” Flannery explained. “Several of the members got elements of the crime of conspiracy. And what people forget is that you don’t have to succeed in a conspiracy. And we have Trump asking him basically to kill the investigation by converting [Jeff] Sessions to their side and he’s told this but he doesn’t stop there. He does overt acts he writes down what the president wants Sessions to hear, he makes an appointment with Sessions, but sessions doesn’t show up, we don’t know if there’s any side conversation there. He puts the document in a safe and then he arranges for someone else to give it to Sessions. Then he has another meeting with Trump.”
Flannery explained that all of these are “overt acts” that go to a conspiracy that Lewandowski confessed to.
“In a conspiracy, if you don’t withdraw, you’re exposed,” Flannery explained. “So, it only takes two to tango in a conspiracy. So, you have Trump and you have this guy and he just didn’t carry the day.”
Ultimately, Flannery said that Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) was able to get some information out of Lewandowski that Trump probably didn’t want.
“I think that we got stuff from Nadler, who was stronger, and several congressmen who pinned the elements of the conspiracy and identified the overt acts, particularly Congressman [David] Cicilline (D-RI),” said Flannery. “I thought if you took his five minutes, you had a summary of the case against our boy, Corey, and I don’t know how he gets out of it. He should have taken the Fifth Amendment and he’s trapped if I was running against him, boy, this stuff will be out there all the time.”
“So, the synthesis will be this guy is a bad guy I think that’s a likely outcome,” Flannery said of Lewandowski. “And so there will be movement along those lines. The other thing that I think we should keep in mind, which is about the criminal law, is that if you, Corey, participate in a conspiracy and you have reason to believe there are others in the conspiracy, you’re implicated in the whole conspiracy so there’s kind of electricity between Corey and Trump and everybody else doing this.”
WATCH: Lewandowski’s lawyer freaks out, tries to block Congress from asking any further questions
During the House Judiciary Committee testimony of President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski about the Russia investigation, Lewandowski's attorney frantically crashed the witness table and demanded that Congress stop asking questions of his client.
"Mister Chairman, as you know I am counsel for Mr. Lewandowski—" began the attorney.
"You are not a witness and you should not be seated at that table," cut in House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) sharply.
"I understand that," said Lewandowski's attorney. "I will leave after I register a formal protest based upon the debate that I heard. These seem to be unauthorized questions and I know you choose your words carefully—"
Congressman blasts ‘tough guy’ Lewandowski for blowing off hearing: He wants to ‘launch his senatorial campaign’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) laid into President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Corey Lewandowski for his aggressive behavior before the House Judiciary Committee.
"As you know, Democrats want to call other witnesses for this impeachment investigation," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Do you worry, though, that Lewandowski set the precedent for not cooperating?"
"Well, Lewandowski portrayed himself as a tough guy," said Jeffries. "He's a likely candidate for a Senate seat in New Hampshire. And he was there probably to try to launch his senatorial campaign, not to take seriously his responsibility as a witness to participate in this hearing on behalf of the effort to find the truth for the American people. But that is okay. Because the American people can judge Lewandowski based on what they've seen from today and in terms of whether he was participating in a cover-up or participating in effort to reveal information to the American people."
‘This is not a reality TV show’: Democrat shuts down Rep. Collins when he tries to stop her questions about obstruction
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) had a freakout when a Democratic member of Congress dared to call out the president's obstructions of justice during the hearing with Corey Lewandowski Tuesday. During her questioning, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) drew conclusions outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller's report, but Collins proclaimed it was against the rules.
"Point of order, Mr. Chairman," Collins interrupted her opening statement.
"The gentleman will state his point of order," Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said.
"I would just ask, is the gentle lady accusing the president of a crime?" Collins asked.