Cory Booker planning to suspend his campaign if his fundraising does not improve: report

On Saturday, NBC News reported that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has released a campaign memo indicating he will exit the Democratic presidential primary if he is unable to raise millions of dollars within days.

“Without a fundraising surge to close out this quarter, we do not see a legitimate long-term path forward,” wrote campaign manager Addisu Demissie in the memo to staff ersand supporters. “The next 10 days will determine whether Cory Booker can stay in this race.”

The memo added that it is likely that only four candidates presently have enough money to stay in the race for the long haul. These candidates are likely former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who report the largest fundraising hauls.