Dan Rather has advice for reporters covering ‘Trump extorting the Ukrainian government for his re-election’

Veteran journalist Dan Rather on Friday offered advice for reporters covering the whistleblowing scandal involving President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

The former anchor for the CBS Evening News had also worked as the White House correspondent for CBS News during the presidency of Richard Nixon.

Rather made his comments after bombshell reports in The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post and New York Times on Friday.

“President Trump in a July phone call repeatedly pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden’s son, according to people familiar with the matter, urging Volodymyr Zelensky about eight times to work with Rudy Giuliani on a probe that could hamper Mr. Trump’s potential 2020 opponent,” WSJ reported.

Rather said it was important to know where every elected official stands.

“Every elected official should be put on the record on these allegations around President Trump extorting the Ukrainian government for his reelection,” Rather urged.

“If an official doesn’t answer, ask again, and keep asking until they answer… or walk away,” he added.

