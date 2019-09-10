Dem knifes ‘war monger’ John Bolton as he exits: ‘A terrible adviser to an already clueless president’

A Democratic member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Tuesday that she supports “clueless” President Donald Trump’s decision to part ways with National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“John Bolton is a war monger who was a terrible advisor to an already clueless President on matters of foreign policy,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) said in a statement.

“I hope President Trump will replace him with someone better,” she added, “but I have no reason to believe he will.”

Trump revealed in a Tuesday tweet that he had accepted Bolton’s resignation over disagreements about foreign policy.

