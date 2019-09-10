Trump abruptly fires John Bolton as his national security adviser: ‘I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions’

John Bolton is out as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

The president said he asked for his resignation Tuesday, after Bolton and Vice President Mike Pence reportedly objected to Trump inviting Taliban leaders to Camp David the week of the 9/11 anniversary.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

Trump and Pence both denied the reports about a disagreement over the Taliban talks.

Bolton had been scheduled to deliver a briefing Tuesday afternoon alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.