Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump abruptly fires John Bolton as his national security adviser: ‘I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions’

Published

51 mins ago

on

John Bolton is out as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

The president said he asked for his resignation Tuesday, after Bolton and Vice President Mike Pence reportedly objected to Trump inviting Taliban leaders to Camp David the week of the 9/11 anniversary.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and Pence both denied the reports about a disagreement over the Taliban talks.

Bolton had been scheduled to deliver a briefing Tuesday afternoon alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet celebrates John Bolton’s humiliating firing: ‘Rough day — he was so close to starting World War III’

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump abruptly announced on Tuesday that he was firing hawkish national security adviser John Bolton, which immediately lit up spontaneous celebrations all across Twitter.

The president not only axed his national security adviser, but did so in a humiliating way by claiming in a tweet that he informed Bolton that "his services are no longer needed in the White House," while also outlining how he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions."

Bolton, who has pushed for hawkish stances against countries such as Iran and Venezuela, has been a divisive figure in American politics ever since former President George W. Bush nominated him to an ill-fated tenure as America's ambassador to the United Nations.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Bolton quickly fires back at Trump — and denies he was fired: ‘I offered to resign last night’

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that national security advisor John Bolton would be leaving the administration. Trump had grown frustrated with Bolton's hawkish stance.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House,” Trump tweeted. “I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump abruptly fires John Bolton as his national security adviser: ‘I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions’

Published

49 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

John Bolton is out as President Donald Trump's national security adviser.

The president said he asked for his resignation Tuesday, after Bolton and Vice President Mike Pence reportedly objected to Trump inviting Taliban leaders to Camp David the week of the 9/11 anniversary.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," Trump tweeted. "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image