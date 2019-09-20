Dem lawmaker encourages acting-DNI to ignore White House and deliver the whistleblower report directly to Congress

Appearing on CNN on Friday morning to discuss an alarming whistleblower report on Donald Trump’s actions that the president’s administration is withholding from Congress, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) encouraged the acting Director of National Intelligence to hand the report over and ignore the administration.
Speaking with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Swalwell made a direct appeal to acting-DNI head Joseph Maguire.
“This is an opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to unite and say, we don’t want this in our democracy,” Swalwell explained. “You know, that’s why I wrote the Protecting Our Democracy Act, to, you know, have a bipartisan commission look at this.”
“I also have legislation called Duty to Report,” he added. “If you get information from a third party foreign agent, you have to tell the FBI. Again, there’s so much we’ll have to do to make sure that this doesn’t happen again. But right now, there’s an urgency for us to hear from the acting DNI. And if the acting DNI is listening, I want him to know, you do not have to be a part of a lawless administration. You could send this information right to Congress, you would be a patriot and save us from a potential national security risk.”
Watch below:
A veteran law enforcement official called for a new special counsel investigation of President Donald Trump's communications with the Ukrainian president.
An intelligence official filed a whistleblower complaint against the president, and speculation has begun to focus the report concerns Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for U.S. aid -- and former Justice Department official Michael Bromwich called for a formal probe.
"Time for a new Special Counsel," Bromwich tweeted.
Bromwich -- inspector general for the Department of Justice from 1994-1999, former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and associate counsel in the Office of Independent Counsel for Iran-Contra -- was responding to a summation of the allegations against Trump.
A defiant President Donald Trump said on Friday that whatever he told Ukraine's prime minister about seeking dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden wasn't important.
As reported by CNN's Jim Acosta, the president told reporters in the Oval Office that "it doesn’t matter what I discussed" recently with Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, and then pivoted to attacking Biden.
"Someone ought to look into Joe Biden," the president said.
In Oval, Trump tells reporters when asked about Ukraine and whistleblower “it doesn’t matter what i discussed” and adds “someone ought to look into Joe Biden” (per WH pool).