Dem lawmaker goes scorched earth on ‘spoiled rich kid’ Trump for pitching a fit now that he has finally been busted
On MSNBC Saturday, Ohio congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan tore into President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal — and confidently predicted the American people will not stand for his actions.
“Are you at all concerned that the president’s message there could resonate with the public, or do you think you and Democrats can convince the public that this investigation is indeed necessary and needs to be a focus?” asked anchor Alex Witt.
“I think that message that he has will only appeal to his hardcore supporters,” said Ryan. “I think moderate Republicans, independent voters, libertarians — you cannot be a clear-eyed human being and see what just happened with the president, what he tried to do in the Ukraine, why he tried to do it, given everything he’s done up to this point and not think that he did that and that that’s wrong.”
“Then he goes off — this guy is incapable of taking responsibility for anything that he’s ever done,” continued Ryan. “He’s gotten away with this his whole life. He’s a spoiled rich kid. Period, end of story. All of the bankruptcies, all the small businesses that he screwed out of payments over the years, all the union workers that never got paid, the bartenders, the construction people. He has a long history in his life of not taking responsibility for his actions. So, of course, he calls the president of Ukraine, tries to get him to dig up dirt because rules don’t apply to Donald Trump in his own mind, and then he turns around and blames the Democrats.”
“Alex, when you saw those members, Jason Crow and others Monday come out with military background, CIA backgrounds, national security backgrounds, saying, ‘We’re in Trump districts, moderate districts where Trump won, but we’re going to take a stand on behalf of the country, and we don’t know how it will play out politically for us, but we have a duty,'” said Ryan. “I think that’s a signal to the American people of how serious this is. These aren’t partisans. These are people who care about their country. We’ve got to shake loose from this spell that Trump has put on certain Americans, and say he’s destroying the institutions. He is a cancer on the body politic. We’ve got to cut the cancer out.”
Ex-prosecutor who worked under Giuliani says he’s not Rudy anymore — now he is Trump’s TV lawyer
Former prosecutors who worked for Rudy Giuliani when he was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York are reportedly shocked by the transformation he has undergone during the Trump era.
"New fallout today as eight of the president's allies -- including Rudy Giuliani and Kurt Volker -- are implicated in the whistleblower complaint," MSNBC's Alex Witt reported. "That is in addition to a dozen White House officials and lawyers."
"Joining me now is Nelson Cunningham, former federal prosecutor and Clinton White House lawyer -- welcome back to the broadcast," she said. "Can I just say, 'You are the man!' Look at the connections that you have to so many people involved here."
Trump blasted for sharing head of state call info with ‘friends and family’ while ‘leaving experts in the dark’
On CNN Saturday, former national security official and CNN analyst Samantha Vinograd laid into the Trump administration for skirting the proper channels of communication for diplomatic talks — and the damage it is doing.
"I think it is important to remind viewers what typically happens after a head of state call," said Vinograd. "There is of course a lot of focus on the readout of this call that was released, that we think was documented for the presidential record. Even before that happens, there is often a verbal readout given by the national security adviser to people who may be not in on the call, like the secretary of state. One would have assumed in this instance for example at least a verbal readout would have been given to Attorney General Barr as well, because he was specifically mentioned on the call by name, and he was assigned with follow-up from the call."
George Conway launches epic tweetstorm obliterating Lindsey Graham’s ‘pure garbage’ defense of Trump
Joining with other lawyers and prosecutors who jumped all over Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his claim that "hearsay" evidence could not be used against Donald Trump in an impeachment trial, conservative lawyer George Conway harshly brought the Trump defender up to speed on case law.
Then he called Graham's claim "pure garbage."
After Graham used Twitter to attempt to dismiss a whistleblower's complaint against the president since he didn't hear Trump's overture to the president of Ukraine for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden firsthand, prosecutors weighed in by invoking former President Bill Clintons' impeachment where hearsay testimony was a central feature.