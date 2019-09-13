‘Dementia Don strikes again’: Twitter pounces after Trump hilariously mispronounces Mike Pence’s name
President Donald Trump mispronounced his vice president’s name at an event.
While speaking Thursday evening at the annual Republican retreat in Baltimore, Trump pronounced Vice President Mike Pence’s last name as “pounce.”
People on Twitter reacted by mocking the president — and wondering whether the obsequious Pence might change his name to cover up Trump’s error.
"Mike Pounce" pic.twitter.com/k6uo1YInwg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2019
yall know mike gonna tweet tomorrow that he has legally changed his name to mike pounce right? https://t.co/R1XczWsAL6
— m i t h (@ManlnTheHoody) September 13, 2019
“Dementia, party of one, please be sedated.”
— Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) September 13, 2019
It is becoming sad to see. He needs help.
— Extremely Stable Genius (@ExtremelyGenius) September 13, 2019
Mike Pounce sounds like someone who guest MCed a Beastie Boys track.https://t.co/lNvGtOeLHs
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 13, 2019
I think Mike Pounce is his Grindr name.
— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) September 13, 2019
I'm torn between laughing and crying.
— Only the best people (@clustertrump) September 13, 2019
😄 Why does the media always pounce on Biden's slip-ups but Trump just called his VP, "Mike Pounce." I bet tomorrow Pence will change his name to Mike Pounce.
— Ebony (@EbonyApplePy) September 13, 2019
It’s getting so bad. Mike Pounce. He wasn’t even in the middle of a multi-word phrase and it’s one syllable.
— Gillian Reynolds ✊ (@gillianr) September 13, 2019
Mike Pounce: Meow sir pic.twitter.com/mTet6UGehI
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 13, 2019
Poor Mike Pounce, I mean Pence. https://t.co/tThY7wOvsP
— Bridget R Flores (@BridgetRFlores6) September 13, 2019
@realDonaldTrump Mike Pounce? #DementiaDon strikes again https://t.co/XwUDXYYF6z
— Miss N (@MsNeutrino) September 13, 2019
Mike pounce is the most fun the VP has ever been. https://t.co/3JbIvv8D0f
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 13, 2019
I've never seen someone have continuous brain spasms. Amazing to watch.
Hope Mike Pounce enjoyed his shoutout. https://t.co/8UY1iJtx3C
— Not your average Rowdy girl (@rowdygirl18) September 13, 2019